Von Miller, Bills Agree to Reported 6-Year, $120M Contract Amid Rams, Cowboys Rumors

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Von Miller helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to the Lombardi Trophy, but he is headed elsewhere for the 2022 campaign.

The 32-year-old reportedly signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal includes $51.5 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Miller confirmed the news:

This deal comes one day after Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported the Rams, the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns were all pursuing the veteran.

The outside linebacker came to the Rams in November via trade from the Denver Broncos. Denver received a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but it was still a head-turning move considering what he meant to the AFC West franchise.

Miller had been with the Broncos his entire career and posted a message to the fans and organization that said, in part, "This is a special place. I love and appreciate you guys for all of my amazing years that I've had."

He also seemed to hint he wanted to return to Denver when he tweeted in March "I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280" in an apparent reference to the Mile High City before choosing Buffalo.

While the Texas A&M product missed the 2020 season because of an ankle injury, he bounced back in 2021 with 50 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 15 games for the Broncos and Rams.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He also tallied a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery during the win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round and had two sacks in the Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Miller-Aaron Donald tandem was a nightmare for opposing offensive lines, who were often forced to leave Miller with just one blocker on the outside because the superstar defensive tackle required so much attention.

Yet Miller was productive long before he teamed up with Donald.

Denver selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft, and he wasted no time making an immediate impression with 11.5 sacks as the Defensive Rookie of the Year. He also won a Super Bowl with the Broncos and was the MVP of the game against the Carolina Panthers behind six tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defended.

That cemented his status as a Denver legend, but he also has three All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl nods and seven seasons with double-digit sacks on his resume.

It is fair to wonder if Miller is somewhat past his prime, but he is a proven playoff performer and veteran leader who was still productive in 2021.

He will bring plenty to the table for the Bills as they look to compete in a competitive AFC.