Report: Russell Wilson Traded from Seahawks to Broncos for Lock, Multiple Picks, More

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

The fractured relationship between the Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson has led to the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback reportedly being traded to the Denver Broncos.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Seahawks have agreed to trade Wilson to the Broncos.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the full details of the deal:

Broncos get: QB Russell Wilson, fourth-round pick

Seahawks get: two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, QB Drew Lock, DL Shelby Harris and TE Noah Fant

Wilson made several surprising comments last offseason that suggested there might be a problem with the Seahawks. The 32-year-old said in February 2021 on The Dan Patrick Show that he wanted more of a role in the team's personnel decisions.

"It think it helps to be involved more," Wilson told Patrick (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper). "I think that dialogue should happen more often."

Patrick reported after the interview that Seahawks management was "not happy" with Wilson for speaking publicly about his frustrations.

"The current situation is not sustainable," Patrick added. "That's what I was told."

Per Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic, some of Wilson's frustration stemmed from a meeting the star quarterback held with coaches prior to a Thursday night game against the Arizona Cardinals midway through the 2020 season:

"For some time, Wilson has sought — even pushed — for influence within the organization regarding scheme and personnel. In the meeting, he outlined his own ideas for how to fix the offense. His suggestions were dismissed, multiple sources told The Athletic — another reminder to Wilson that the Seahawks did not see him the same way he saw himself, as a player who had earned greater control over his situation, his future, his legacy."

Despite the apparent unhappiness, Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, told Schefter in February 2021 his client hadn't demanded a trade.

Schefter did note that if the Seahawks decided to explore trade options, Wilson would only consider playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.

The 2020 season looked like it was going to be Wilson's MVP year. He threw for 2,151 yards and 26 touchdowns with a 71.5 completion percentage in the Seahawks' first seven games.

The second half of the season was a step back, though, as Wilson had 2,061 passing yards, with 14 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 66.6 completion percentage over the final nine games. He was picked apart by the Los Angeles Rams defense in the NFC Wild Card Game, finishing 11-of-27 for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams sacked Wilson five times and hit him 10 times in a 30-20 victory.

Wilson missed games for the first time in his career during the 2021 season. He had to undergo finger surgery that kept him out for three games. The North Carolina State alum had a fantastic start to the year with a 72.6 completion percentage, 1,196 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception in five starts.

He finished the season with 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 64.8 completion percentage in 14 starts. Seattle missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and finished last in the NFC West with a 7-10 record for the first time in Wilson's career.

Wilson has been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks since being selected by Seattle in the third round of the 2012 draft. The Wisconsin alum has thrown for at least 30 touchdowns five times and 4,000 or more yards four times in the past nine seasons.