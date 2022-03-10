X

    Report: Khalil Mack Traded to Chargers; Bears to Receive Draft Picks in Return

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 11, 2022

    AP Photo/Jason Behnken

    The Los Angeles Chargers already have one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL in Joey Bosa, and they reportedly added another in Khalil Mack on Thursday.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Chicago Bears traded Mack to the Chargers for multiple draft picks:

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    The compensation<br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> are sending a 2nd rounder and a 6th rounder in 2023 for Mack. Massive. <a href="https://t.co/YErXO5Bxhv">https://t.co/YErXO5Bxhv</a>

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

