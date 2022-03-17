Report: Davante Adams Traded to Raiders from Packers; Signs 5-Year, $141.3M Contract

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders acquired Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick and a 2022 second-rounder, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As part of the trade, Adams will sign a five-year, $141.25 million contract, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This comes after the Packers placed the franchise tag on Adams earlier this month after the two sides were unable to reach a long-term deal. However, he reportedly informed the team earlier this week he wouldn't play under the tag.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Green Bay was willing to offer Adams the same contract as Las Vegas, but the wideout "preferred to play elsewhere."

Rapoport also noted that quarterback Aaron Rodgers—who recently signed a reported three-year, $150.8 million contract—was aware that Adams would not be returning to the team:

Adams has been the NFL's most productive receiver of the past half-decade, creating a connection with Rodgers that has allowed him to thrive despite a constantly changing group of fellow pass-catchers around him in Green Bay.

The 29-year-old ranks second in receptions (506), first in receiving yards (6,195) and first in touchdown catches (57) over the past five years.

Adams is coming off a 2021 season in which he posted career-high totals in catches (123) and yards (1,553) while finding the end zone 11 times in 16 games.

In December, Rodgers called his favorite target the "best player I've played with," a sentiment the Fresno State product deeply appreciated:

"To see that he acknowledges it at that level, there's really not any words I can put together to say how much it means to me. It just continues to push me. I think with certain people, hearing stuff like that, being the best, whether it's in general or the best a certain player of a certain magnitude has played with, there's two responses, typically: You either fall back and get comfortable, because you feel like you've reached a certain point, or it drives you. And I feel like it continues to push me."

Adams has never featured blazing speed by NFL standards—he posted a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at the 2014 Scouting Combine—but his combination of agility, route-running skills and hands have allowed him to build a Hall of Fame resume. Those traits tend to endure, which gives him a great chance to remain a high-impact player well into his 30s.

He's already earned five Pro Bowl appearances and two first-team All-Pro selections across eight seasons with the Packers.

Adams' move to the Raiders marks the second straight offseason one of the top receivers of the generation switched teams. Julio Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans last year.

Like Jones, it'll take a while to get used to seeing the California native in a new jersey.

The veteran wide receiver will slot in as the top target for Derek Carr alongside wideout Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.

Meanwhile, the Packers now have a massive void to fill at wide receiver while still trying to settle the future of Rodgers, who likely won't be happy about his longtime teammate's exit.