NFL Free Agent Tracker 2022: Tracking All the Latest Signings

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The new NFL league year kicks off March 16 with the start of free agency as teams attempt to upgrade their rosters in an effort to take down the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, who defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

This year's free-agent market opened with a lot of talent on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, the playmakers available were led by a standout group of wide receivers, including Allen Robinson, Odell Beckham Jr., Michael Gallup, JuJu Smith-Schuster and DJ Chark Jr. Teams hoping to upgrade their offensive line counted Terron Armstead and Brandon Scherff among the high-profile targets.

Quarterback isn't one of the market's areas of strength, but there were still a solid group of battled-tested veterans to choose from, led by Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater and Mitchell Trubisky.

On defense, there was a wide variety of game-changing players to target. J.C. Jackson, Von Miller, Chandler Jones, Tyrann Mathieu, Emmanuel Ogbah, Marcus Williams and Carlton Davis headlined the star defenders seeking potentially new homes.

Let's check out all of the latest free-agent signings and re-signings from around the NFL. The list will be updated throughout what's already been a busy offseason.