NFL Free Agent Tracker 2022: Tracking All the Latest Signings

NFL Free Agent Tracker 2022: Tracking All the Latest SigningsMarch 12, 2022
The new NFL league year kicks off March 16 with the start of free agency as teams attempt to upgrade their rosters in an effort to take down the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, who defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
This year's free-agent market opened with a lot of talent on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, the playmakers available were led by a standout group of wide receivers, including Allen Robinson, Odell Beckham Jr., Michael Gallup, JuJu Smith-Schuster and DJ Chark Jr. Teams hoping to upgrade their offensive line counted Terron Armstead and Brandon Scherff among the high-profile targets.
Quarterback isn't one of the market's areas of strength, but there were still a solid group of battled-tested veterans to choose from, led by Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater and Mitchell Trubisky.
On defense, there was a wide variety of game-changing players to target. J.C. Jackson, Von Miller, Chandler Jones, Tyrann Mathieu, Emmanuel Ogbah, Marcus Williams and Carlton Davis headlined the star defenders seeking potentially new homes.
Let's check out all of the latest free-agent signings and re-signings from around the NFL. The list will be updated throughout what's already been a busy offseason.
Chargers Extend Mike Williams for 3 Years
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams could have joined a crowded free-agent group at the position but instead opted to continue catching passes from quarterback Justin Herbert.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Williams signed a three-year, $60 million contract extension through 2024 that includes $40 million in guaranteed money.
The 27-year-old Clemson product's career got off to a sluggish start with just 11 catches as a rookie after being selected by the Bolts with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 draft. He broke out with 10 touchdowns the following year and he's been a key member of the passing game ever since.
Williams recorded career-high totals in catches (76) and receiving yards (1,146) in 2021 while also hauling in nine scores in 16 games. He'll continue to form a terrific one-two punch with Keenan Allen.
Chiefs Re-Sign Josh Gordon
Josh Gordon signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in September after being reinstated by the NFL following multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy. The wideout returned to the field in October, playing his first game since 2019.
Gordon announced he was re-signing with the Chiefs and noted he was "hype for 2022." Spotrac noted he inked a one-year contract worth $1.035 million.
The 2013 Pro Bowl selection didn't make a major impact within a star-studded Kansas City offense following his long layoff. He finished the 2021 campaign with just five catches for 32 yards and one touchdown across 12 appearances.
Gordon, 30, will attempt to earn a more expansive role alongside Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce as part of the Chiefs passing attack in 2022.
Titans Keep Harold Landry III on 5-Year Contract
Linebacker Harold Landry III was set to become one of the top edge-rushers available in free agency before signing a long-term deal to stick with the Tennessee Titans.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Landry signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract extension that featured $52.5 million in guaranteed money.
The North Carolina native put together the best statistical season of his four-year career in 2021. He tallied 75 total tackles, 12 sacks and a forced fumble while playing in all 17 regular-season games to earn his first Pro Bowl appearance.
Landry, 25, will remain a key element of the Titans' defense for the foreseeable future.
Ian Thomas Sticks with Panthers for 3 Years
The Carolina Panthers are still waiting on a breakout year from tight end Ian Thomas, a 2018 fourth-round pick, but they continue to bet on his future.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thomas will stick in Carolina through 2024 after signing a three-year, $16.5 million contract that includes $8 million in guarantees.
Less than a week after the new deal was signed, it was reported Thomas faces five misdemeanor charges related to a July incident where he attempted to evade police on an unregistered dirt bike in North Carolina, per ESPN's David Newton. The NFL hasn't said whether he could face league discipline for the arrest.
The 25-year-old Maryland native, who's excelled as a blocker, will likely continue to split playing time with fellow tight end Tommy Tremble in 2022.
49ers Bring Back Nate Sudfeld
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to move forward with 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance as their new starting quarterback and, with Jimmy Garoppolo the focus of intense trade rumors, the team re-signed Nate Sudfeld to likely handle backup duties.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Niners signed Sudfeld to a one-year, $2 million contract that could include another $1 million earned through incentives.
The Indiana University product, a 2016 sixth-round pick of the Washington Commanders, didn't play in any games for San Francisco in 2021. His only NFL regular-season action is four relief appearances during a four-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Sudfeld, 28, has completed 25 of 37 career throws (67.6 percent) for 188 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He could finally receive his first NFL start in his seventh season if Lance misses any time with injury in 2022.