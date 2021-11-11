Tony Khan on Possibility of Bray Wyatt Joining AEW: 'We’ll See What Happens'

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wrestling fans are anxiously waiting to find out where former WWE superstar Windham Rotunda, who wrestled as Bray Wyatt, will land after his 90-day non-compete clause ended two weeks ago.

AEW CEO Tony Khan was asked about the chances of signing Wyatt during a media scrum on Thursday, and he left the door open to the possibility but noted that he hasn't approached the former WWE champion.

"I like Windham a lot," Khan said, per Wrestling Inc. "We'll see what happens, you know, I haven't talked to him about it ever, about him coming to AEW."

Wyatt has rebranded himself and is currently utilizing his real name. Khan went on to say that he hasn't spoken with the superstar since last year.

"The last time I saw Windham was at Chris Jericho’s birthday party and it was a pretty late night, and it was last year," he said. "So, it’s a very different world. I only briefly saw him in passing—I was heading out while he was heading in. It was a pretty late night, but I think he’s a wonderful person and a really great talent."

Wyatt is known as one of the most creative minds in all of wrestling. He was lauded for his character work in WWE, and he was featured in major rivalries with some of the company's top stars. His release in July came as a shock to the wrestling world, considering his popularity and successful merchandising sales.

There were rumors circling last week that Wyatt was difficult to work with toward the end of his WWE run. Despite this, wrestling companies likely remain undeterred from pursuing Wyatt because he is still widely popular even though he hasn't wrestled in months.

Wyatt's first venture outside of WWE will be a motion picture. He is set to begin shooting a feature film with Callosum Studios in Tennessee later this month.

AEW is holding its Full Gear pay-per-view event this Saturday, but it is unlikely that Wyatt will make a surprise appearance.