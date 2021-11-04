Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Bray Wyatt, Kyle O'Reilly and Miro

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Bray Wyatt, Kyle O'Reilly and MiroNovember 4, 2021
Was Bray Wyatt a pain to deal with in his final days with WWE?
That question is at the forefront of this week's collection of wrestling rumors, which also features an update on the contract status of Kyle O'Reilly and word on how Miro came to replace Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament on Wednesday night's Dynamite.
Was Bray Wyatt Difficult to Work with Late in His WWE Stint?
As Bray Wyatt's non-compete clause following his release from WWE ran out recently, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that "There were numerous people backstage who said that Wyatt was outspoken when he thought creative was bad, and by the end, some felt Vince McMahon just didn't like him due to that."
The WWE CEO doesn't seem like the type who takes on board criticism. We have seen in it mainstream media appearances, most notably with Bob Costas, so the idea that he would become unhappy with a talent who criticizes his creative approach isn't far-fetched.
As Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats followed up, skepticism abounds following the rash of negative rumors from "WWE sources" about Wyatt being difficult to work with. It behooves the company to devalue him on the way out in hopes of hurting his ability to sign with another company so soon after his non-compete clause ends.
Do not expect the tactics to work. Wyatt should be, and likely is, a hot commodity among wrestling companies. His creativity alone makes him an asset. That he has experience in the biggest matches, against the most recognizable stars in the industry, and a mind for merchandising makes him an even greater potential addition to All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, Major League Wrestling or any other promotion worldwide.
Kyle O'Reilly Set to Become a Free Agent by Year's End
Kyle O'Reilly's contract with WWE is set to expire at the end of December, which is creating a considerable amount of buzz surrounding his availability for other promotions, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
Johnson reported that O'Reilly is listed internally as the No. 2 babyface on NXT, just behind Tommaso Ciampa, so his departure would be a tremendous blow for the brand.
O'Reilly, though, has watched friends Adam Cole and Bobby Fish head to AEW, where they have experienced a bit of rejuvenation, something he could use himself.
If you factor in the idea that he is teaming with Von Wagner while Fish is working with Bryan Danielson and CM Punk in high-profile matches and Cole is a member of the promotion's lead heel faction, it suddenly becomes less of a question as to why he might want to leave WWE.
It is possible he would be just another fish in an ever-growing pond in AEW, so he will have to decide whether it's worth the risk to join the promotion.
Still, the idea of O'Reilly, Cole and Fish reuniting to battle Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks sounds incredibly fun and like a match that the AEW faithful would eat up.
Update on Miro Replacing Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament
The decision to have Miro replace Jon Moxley, who left AEW for the time being to check into inpatient rehabilitation for alcoholism, was made late Tuesday, according to Sapp.
Sapp reported the following: "We're told that the final decision was determined on Tuesday afternoon, and Miro was not actually scheduled to be at the show, and he arrived shortly before Dynamite on Wednesday. AEW flew Miro in Wednesday afternoon, and he competed in his match with Orange Cassidy. "
Miro won that contest and will now battle Bryan Danielson in the final of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear on November 13.
This is a change for Miro creatively, of which there have been quite a few in recent weeks, according to the report. What the original plans were are unknown.
It is likely a change for the better. Miro has been on the run of his career in AEW and will now have the opportunity to prove himself against the man who is firmly established as the best wrestler in the world.
Whether he wins or loses, expect Miro to gain a considerable amount of buzz exiting Full Gear, especially if he performs up to his opponent's level.
Kudos to AEW and the performer for putting everything together and getting the match with Cassidy in the ring in time for the main event of Wednesday's broadcast.