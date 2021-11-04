Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Bray Wyatt, Kyle O'Reilly and Miro

1 of 3

As Bray Wyatt's non-compete clause following his release from WWE ran out recently, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that "There were numerous people backstage who said that Wyatt was outspoken when he thought creative was bad, and by the end, some felt Vince McMahon just didn't like him due to that."

The WWE CEO doesn't seem like the type who takes on board criticism. We have seen in it mainstream media appearances, most notably with Bob Costas, so the idea that he would become unhappy with a talent who criticizes his creative approach isn't far-fetched.

As Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats followed up, skepticism abounds following the rash of negative rumors from "WWE sources" about Wyatt being difficult to work with. It behooves the company to devalue him on the way out in hopes of hurting his ability to sign with another company so soon after his non-compete clause ends.

Do not expect the tactics to work. Wyatt should be, and likely is, a hot commodity among wrestling companies. His creativity alone makes him an asset. That he has experience in the biggest matches, against the most recognizable stars in the industry, and a mind for merchandising makes him an even greater potential addition to All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, Major League Wrestling or any other promotion worldwide.