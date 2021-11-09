Bray Wyatt to Star in Feature Film After Being Released from WWE Contract

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We may see the former Bray Wyatt on the silver screen before we see him back in a wrestling ring.

Callosum Studios owner Jason Baker told Alistair McGeorge of Metro that he and Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, are set to begin shooting a feature film in Tennessee later this month.

"He’s a phenomenal collaborator, he’s become a really good friend, and we’re actually—you’re the first person that we’re publicly telling about—we’re starting a film at the end of the month," Baker said.

Baker described the movie as "Ichi the Killer meets Xanadu."

Rotunda was seen on the Warner Bros. lot last month, which fueled speculation that he may be filming something for a wrestling return. It seems that instead Rotunda was with Baker meeting with Hollywood types trying to launch his movie career.

Rotunda's 90-day non-compete clause with WWE ended Oct. 31, meaning he is free to show up in any promotion at any time. However, with a movie shoot on the way, it doesn't appear he's planning any pop-ups anytime soon.

We can probably rule him out from showing up at Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view.