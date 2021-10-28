Bray Wyatt Teases Rebrand to 'Windham' Ahead of WWE Contract Non-Compete Expiration

Set Number: X161332 TK1

Former WWE superstar Bray Wyatt's 90-day non-compete clause is set to expire Friday, and it looks like he's preparing to present a new character.

Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, was released by WWE on July 31 and will officially become a free agent Oct. 29.

On Wednesday, he tweeted "2 more days" as a tease. On Thursday, he followed up by removing WWE from his social media, apparently indicating that he will be going by Windham.

It is not yet known which company Windham will sign with, but he's received interest from AEW and Impact Wrestling.