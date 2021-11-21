Dan Mullen Fired as Florida HC amid 5-6 Season

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Dan Mullen's tenure as head coach of the Florida Gators is over.

Florida fired Mullen on Sunday after going just 5-6 to start the 2021 campaign, the team announced.

Chris Low of ESPN first reported the news.

Florida suffered a 24-23 loss to Missouri on Saturday, dropping the squad to just 2-6 in SEC play.

The Gators looked to be well on their way to a strong season even in defeat when they lost a 31-29 thriller to Alabama in their SEC opener in September. That they followed the loss with a convincing win over rival Tennessee did nothing to quell the confidence.

However, the season went downhill from there.

Florida lost to Kentucky, dropped a game to a mediocre LSU squad and was then blown out by Georgia. Yet the low point may have come during a 40-17 loss to South Carolina to begin November, which dropped the Gators to 4-5 and left even a bowl game appearance somewhat in doubt.

"I didn't see it coming. I'm obviously really disappointed," Mullen told reporters after the game. "Wasn't seeing the game play out this way, so very disappointed. I know our players are very disappointed."

USA Today's Dan Wolken suggested the coach's career at Florida was at a "crossroads" after the stunning loss.

Mullen was already under the microscope prior to the loss for a comment he made about recruiting. He told reporters, "We're in the season right now. We'll do recruiting after the season" after he was asked about losing two top commits.

Although he later clarified to reporters the comment was taken out of context and the "staff recruits nonstop," the loss only magnified the existing criticism.

Mullen's tenure with the Gators trended in the wrong direction following an impressive start.

They went 10-3 with a Peach Bowl win over Michigan in his first year in 2018 and then built on that at 11-2 with an Orange Bowl win over Virginia in 2019. However, they were just 8-4 in 2020 during a season they capped off with a 35-point loss to Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

It's somewhat surprising he never fully found his footing with the Gators considering he impressed at Mississippi State during a tenure that lasted from 2009 through 2017.

The Bulldogs went 69-46 overall under Mullen and made a bowl game in seven of his seasons at the helm. Considering they had only made eight total bowl games since 1981 when he took over, it was quite an accomplishment.

They were even ranked No. 1 at one point during a 2014 campaign that saw them finish 10-3. It was just the second time since 1940 the program won double-digit games in a season.

Alas, the coach who overachieved at Mississippi State was unable to accomplish the program's goals at Florida and is now out of a job.