Juventus Women's Team Apologizes for Racist Twitter Post

Juventus Women's Team Apologizes for Racist Twitter PostAugust 6, 2021
The Juventus women's Twitter account sent an apology after a racist post earlier Thursday:
Juventus Women @JuventusFCWomen
We sincerely apologise that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone. Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DifferencesMakeTheDifference?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DifferencesMakeTheDifference</a>
The initial post, which has since been deleted, featured a picture of a player with a cone on her head while pulling at the corners of her eyes, seemingly mocking Asian people.
The post went viral and had more than 7,500 replies before it was deleted 25 minutes later, per TMZ Sports.
