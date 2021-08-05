Juventus Women's Team Apologizes for Racist Twitter Post

Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

The Juventus women's Twitter account sent an apology after a racist post earlier Thursday:

The initial post, which has since been deleted, featured a picture of a player with a cone on her head while pulling at the corners of her eyes, seemingly mocking Asian people.

The post went viral and had more than 7,500 replies before it was deleted 25 minutes later, per TMZ Sports.

