Leonardo Bonucci Condemned for Saying Moise Kean Shares Blame for Racist Abuse

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci said Moise Kean shared the blame "50-50" for the racist abuse he received from some Cagliari fans on Tuesday, but the youngster's other team-mates and manager Massimiliano Allegri have rallied around him.

The 19-year-old scored in the 85th minute to make it 2-0 to the visitors and celebrated in front of the home fans, having been subjected to monkey chants and further racist abuse throughout the match:

After the match, Bonucci—who had opened the scoring in the first half—told Sky Sport Italia (h/t MailOnline's James Dutton):

"Kean knows that when he scores a goal, he has to focus on celebrating with his team-mates. He knows he could've done something differently too.

"There were racist jeers after the goal, Blaise heard it and was angered. I think the blame is 50-50, because Moise shouldn't have done that and the Curva should not have reacted that way.

"We are professionals, we have to set the example and not provoke anyone."

Bonucci's view was not shared by his team-mates.

Amid the abuse following the goal, Bianconeri midfielder Blaise Matuidi appeared to urge Allegri to take his players off the pitch, while Cagliari captain Luca Ceppitelli called on the supporters behind the goal to stop:



Play eventually continued, and a stadium announcement was issued at the Sardegna Arena, which prompted more whistles from some of the home crowd.

Matuidi also took to social media to lend his support to Kean, who defended his celebration after the match:

Allegri called for the supporters responsible to be banned.

"I won't justify what happened, as usual there were idiots and there were normal people," he said. "We need to find them and kick them out of the stadium ... there are ways to do that, if they want to they can do it."

Cagliari's president Tommaso Giulini suggested the abuse directed at Kean was a result of his celebration—rather than what prompted it—but was not racist:

"If [Federico] Bernardeschi had celebrated like that, he would've been treated exactly the same way by our fans. If [Paulo] Dybala had the same drama queen antics after the goal that Matuidi did, he would've been treated exactly the same way.

"I don't want people to start being self-righteous about it, because I heard that already, whereas Juventus players came to me afterwards and confessed Kean was wrong to celebrate that way.

"We cannot go around calling the entire Cagliari crowd offensive things. If there were racist jeers, then our fans got it wrong, but it happened because of the celebration and would've happened even if the goalscorer had a different colour of skin."

Bonucci and Giulini were widely condemned for their comments:

The incident follows racist abuse aimed at England players, including Callum Hudson-Odoi and Danny Rose, by some Montenegro fans in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between the two sides on March 25.

Per BBC Sport, earlier on Tuesday, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin had said referees would be encouraged to stop games amid such abuse.

He also highlighted Italy as having "one of the biggest problems with racism, sexism and homophobia."