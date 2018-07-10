2018-19 EPL Odds: Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United Title Favorites

2018-19 EPL Odds: Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United Title FavoritesJuly 10, 2018
Defending Premier League champions Manchester City have been installed as the clear favourites to win the 2018-19 title, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United.
OddsShark shared the latest odds on Tuesday, slotting the three ahead of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal:
OddsShark @OddsShark
Odds to win the 2018-19 English Premier League Title (@BovadaOfficial): Manchester City -165 Liverpool +450 Manchester United +750 Chelsea +1200 Tottenham Hotspur +1600 Arsenal +2500 Everton +20000 Leicester City +30000 Wolverhampton +30000 Burnley +50000 Newcastle +50000
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Juventus Chief Agnelli Travels to Greece to Meet Ronaldo