2018-19 EPL Odds: Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United Title Favorites

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City have been installed as the clear favourites to win the 2018-19 title, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United.

OddsShark shared the latest odds on Tuesday, slotting the three ahead of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal:

