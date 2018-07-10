Eden Hazard Discusses Real Madrid Amid Chelsea Exit Rumours

Alexander Zemlianichenko/Associated Press

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has admitted Real Madrid remain a "dream" club, even without the presence of former manager Zinedine Zidane, amid persistent rumours linking the Belgium international with Los Blancos.

Speculation has picked up again of late, and in a recent interview with beIN Sports (h/t Marca), he said the departure of Zidane at the end of last season didn't make the club any less special:

"I'm fine at Chelsea and, for now, nobody has presented me with an offer.

"It is true that [Zidane] is special, but Madrid makes everyone dream. With or without Zidane, Madrid's shirt is special.

"But I'm also doing well in blue so staying wouldn't bother me."

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Manu de Juan of AS recently reported the former Lille man is on a shortlist of players who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo if he were to move to Juventus. Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are also being considered.

Hazard has talked up his admiration for Zidane over the years, going so far as to say it "would be a dream" to play under the FIFA 1998 World Cup winner, per RTL (h/t Sky Sports News).

The 27-year-old has enjoyed an excellent 2018 FIFA World Cup, playing a crucial role in the Red Devils' semi-final run, and his excellent play has thrust him back into the international spotlight:

With Belgium, Hazard has shown off his versatility, demonstrating he doesn't always have to score to be effective. He's also taken on a leadership role in team upon being named captain by manager Roberto Martinez, ahead of former Red Devils skipper Vincent Kompany.

His dribbling has long been his most elite skill, and in the 2-1 win over Brazil, Hazard had perhaps the best outing in his playing career in that department:

If Ronaldo does end up leaving the club, Real Madrid will have a massive hole to fill in attack, to go with the financial means that have defined the club for years. They haven't dominated headlines with an attacking signing since Gareth Bale and could use some positive publicity if they lose their biggest star.

Hazard's fit in the capital likely wouldn't be a doubt, although one has to wonder whether he would be a good replacement stylistically for Ronaldo. The Portuguese has mainly stood out for his goals with Los Blancos, and for all of Hazard's abilities, he's not someone who routinely scores 25 goals or more per season.

Neymar bagged 19 in 20 Ligue 1 matches for PSG, per WhoScored.com, and his style of play may be closer to what Real need to replace Ronaldo. Mbappe has already flashed tantalising scoring potential, and at the age of 19, has unlimited room for growth.

Convincing PSG to sell one of those two will likely be as difficult as convincing Chelsea to part with Hazard, but Les Parisiens' ongoing issues with financial fair play should give Real and advantage―and the Blues as well.