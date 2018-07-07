Brazil Fans React to World Cup Exit

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 7, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

Brazil's hopes of claiming a sixth FIFA World Cup were dashed on Friday when they lost 2-1 to Belgium in Kazan.

From Russia to Rio de Janeiro, their fans were understandably disappointed as Neymar and Co. failed to live up to their status as pre-tournament favourites.

Model Adriana Lima vowed to support England for the rest of the tournament, while injured right-back Dani Alves encouraged the team to look ahead.

Related

    No Rooney, No Zlatan, No Drama for England and Sweden

    World Football logo
    World Football

    No Rooney, No Zlatan, No Drama for England and Sweden

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    France Team Cause Hotel Evacuation After Nightclub Antics

    World Football logo
    World Football

    France Team Cause Hotel Evacuation After Nightclub Antics

    Getfootballnewsfrance
    via Getfootballnewsfrance

    Brazil Fans React to World Cup Exit

    Video Play Button
    World Football logo
    World Football

    Brazil Fans React to World Cup Exit

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Milinkovic-Savic to Madrid Is ON

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Milinkovic-Savic to Madrid Is ON

    As.com
    via AS.com