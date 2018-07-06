Chelsea Transfer News: Gonzalo Higuain Deal 90 Per Cent Likely in Latest Rumours

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain is reportedly "90 per cent" likely to move to Chelsea this summer amid speculation Cristiano Ronaldo is set to join the Serie A side.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Sport Witness), with Ronaldo potentially on his way to Turin, the Italian champions will consider selling their No. 9, with the Blues said to be interested in the 30-year-old.

Chelsea are the only suitors mentioned for the Argentina international, with Juventus said to want €60 million (£53 million) before they decide to cash in on their record signing.

As Sport Witness noted, Tuttosport, a Turin-based newspaper, has been gripped by Ronaldo fever as of late. It's suggested there is confidence the forward will soon make the switch from Real Madrid to the Italian champions in a £100 million (€88 million) deal.

According to beIN Sports' Tancredi Palmeri, to get the transfer over the line the Bianconeri are willing to let some big names leave the Allianz Stadium this summer:

Higuain arrived at Juventus two years ago in a surprise transfer from Napoli. At the time, the £75.3 million switch made the former Real Madrid forward the third-most expensive player in the history of the game.

The striker has had a successful two years at Juve. Domestically, the Bianconeri have continued to dominate, winning their sixth and seventh Serie A titles over the past two campaigns, as well as two Coppas Italia.

Higuain also helped Juventus to the UEFA Champions League final in his first season at the club, although they lost to Real Madrid 4-1. Still, as OptaPaolo noted, he's long been the most deadly finisher in the Italian top flight:

Despite his pedigree in front of goal, Higuain has earned a reputation for missing chances in big games for club and country.

Nevertheless, Rafael Hernandez of Barcelona fan site Grup 14 doesn't believe Ronaldo's arrival in place of the Juventus striker would result in the Italians winning the biggest prize in club football:

Still, it's difficult to see how the duo would work in the same side, as both Higuain and Ronaldo are renowned poachers who flourish as a result of the creative work of their team-mates. Arguably, there wouldn't be room for two players of that ilk in Massimiliano Allegri's setup.

It would be intriguing to see Higuain in the Premier League. While his intelligent movement in the penalty area and deadly finishing would see the striker score goals anywhere in football, the intensity and physicality of English football would present a fascinating challenge for Higuain at this stage of his career.