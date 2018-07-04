Report: Chelsea Agree €60M Deal to Sign Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 4, 2018

TURIN, ITALY - MAY 05: Gonzalo Higuain of Juventus FC looks on during the serie A match between Juventus and Bologna FC at Allianz Stadium on May 5, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly close to sealing the signing of Gonzalo Higuain after reaching an agreement with Juventus.

According to Italian outlet Sport Mediaset (via Metro), the Blues will pay €60 million (£53 million) to sign the Argentinian, and the move will be officially announced after Maurizio Sarri has been appointed the new Chelsea manager.

It had previously been reported that Chelsea had proposed a swap deal that would see Alvaro Morata move to Juve and Higuain the other way, per La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MailOnline's Will Griffee).

If Higuain moves to Stamford Bridge in a cash deal, though, Spaniard Morata will likely still look for a route out of west London as he would almost certainly lose his starting spot in the side.

The 30-year-old Higuain is on holiday after Argentina were knocked out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He endured familiar woe playing for La Albicelste in Russia as he failed to score a goal in three appearances, per Fox Soccer:

But his club record is enough to get Chelsea fans excited about his imminent arrival.

In the last three Serie A seasons, he has netted 76 goals, 36 of which came in his final season for Napoli, during which he was playing under Sarri.

If the Italian manager can inspire the same from the former Real Madrid man next term, he could be devastating in the Premier League.

The main concern for Chelsea is Higuain's age. It is a big risk to shell out over £50 million on a player who will be 31 in December, and there are some who will likely feel he is already past his best. 

Related

    Cavani Very Unlikely to Start in France QF

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Cavani Very Unlikely to Start in France QF

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Sarri Announcement Will Boost Chelsea's Pursuit of Vecino

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Sarri Announcement Will Boost Chelsea's Pursuit of Vecino

    Naveen Ullal
    via Sport Witness

    Barca Deny Buying Illegally Liver for Abidal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca Deny Buying Illegally Liver for Abidal

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Inter Sign Wonderkid Lautaro Martinez

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Inter Sign Wonderkid Lautaro Martinez

    FC Internazionale - Inter Milan
    via FC Internazionale - Inter Milan