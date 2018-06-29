Matchday Commander During Hillsborough Disaster to Face Manslaughter Charges

Dave Thompson/Getty Images

David Duckenfield, the former South Yorkshire police superintendent and match commander on the day of the Hillsborough disaster, will face manslaughter charges over gross negligence.

Per BBC News, judge Sir Peter Openshaw announced the decision at Preston Crown Court and lifted an order implemented in 2000 that prevented the 73-year-old's prosecution.

Ninety-six people were killed in a crush on the terraces at Hillsborough Stadium during the FA Cup semi-final in 1989 between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Duckenfield's manslaughter charge relates to 95 of the victims. The final victim, Tony Bland, is not counted among the charges because he died due to injuries suffered in the disaster over a year later. Laws at the time stipulated there can be no prosecution under those circumstances.

The Crown Prosecution Service also announced the decision on Twitter:

Duckenfield's trial is set to begin on September 10, alongside the trial of former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell, who has been charged with offences related to health and safety breaches.

In January, Peter Metcalf—who acted as the solicitor for the South Yorkshire Police during the inquests into the disaster—will go on trial charged with perverting the course of justice, along with former police officers Alan Foster and Donald Denton.

Per the Press Association's Eleanor Barlow, a decision on whether former Chief Constable Sir Norman Bettison will also stand trial will follow in the coming months:

On April 26, 2016, a two-year inquest into the tragedy found that the supporters who died at Hillsborough were unlawfully killed.