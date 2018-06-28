World Cup 100: Ranking the Top Players in Russia After Every Team's Third Game

World Cup 100: Ranking the Top Players in Russia After Every Team's Third Game

    The 2018 World Cup group stage is in the books! Three full rounds of games completed in just two weeks. That means it's time to update our WC100: a ranking of the top-performing players in Russia, position by position.

    We've watched every game, rated every player and constructed a top 10 or 20 for each position and crowned the kings of each. It will update after every round of matches, so keep your eyes peeled for future editions.

    Please bear in mind that only performances at these World Cup finals are considered for these rankings. Reputations count for nothing. Play well in Russia and be rewarded; don't, and you won't find your name here.

    In terms of categorising player positions, we've introduced the following rule:

    • If a player has played multiple positions, he is placed in the one he's played the most minutes in (example: David Silva, Spain).
    • If he has played the exact same number of minutes in two separate positions, he is placed in the one he played in most recently.

    Due to managers rotating options for the third round of games, we're also in a position where some players have played one more match than others. In this instance, those who have kept consistently higher performances over the larger number of games are rewarded with a higher rank.

Goalkeepers

    The World Cup has a habit of producing the most spectacular stories; it can propel a player from relatively nowhere to the height of our attentions, broadening their horizons considerably and enhancing their careers.

    South Korea's Jo Hyeon-woo is one who is benefitting from this most global of stages. His country was eliminated in the group stage, but he (along with a few others) has impressed greatly, surely etching his name onto many recruitment lists he wouldn't have dreamt of being on before.

    He was an easy choice for top spot following his performance against Germany, but the cluster just below him—Alireza Beiranvand, Yann Sommer, David Ospina, Keylor Navas and Kasper Schmeichel—were tough to order.

    Biggest rise: Alireza Beiranvand (+9)

    Biggest fall: Hannes Halldorsson (-5)

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerNation
    1Jo Hyeon-woo (+4)South Korea
    2Alireza Beiranvand (+9)Iran
    3Yann Sommer (New!)Switzerland
    4David Ospina (-1)Colombia
    5Keylor Navas (-4)Costa Rica
    6Kasper Schmeichel (-2)Denmark
    7Hannes Halldorsson (-5)Iceland
    8Robin Olsen (-1)Sweden
    9Guillermo Ochoa (-3)
    		Mexico
    10Thibaut Courtois (New!)Belgium

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    Last week's No. 1, Mario Fernandes, was intended to be rested in game three, but the sending off of Igor Smolnikov forced him onto the pitch after 30 minutes. Already 2-0 down and with a man disadvantage to boot, he did well come out of it with his stock intact.

    Henrik Dalsgaard is one of Denmark's least heralded, yet best performers. The Brentford right-back is putting wingers under lock and has been firing in some dangerous crosses.

    The end of Peru's adventure means we don't get to see Luis Advincula anymore, and that's a real shame.

    Biggest rise: Ramin Rezaeian (New!)

    Biggest fall: Moussa Wague (-4)

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerNation
    1Mario Fernandes (Stay)Russia
    2Henrik Dalsgaard (+6)Denmark
    3Ramin Rezaeian (New!)Iran
    4Luis Advincula (+1)Peru
    5Kieran Trippier (-3)England
    6Thomas Meunier (-2)Belgium
    7Moussa Wague (-4)Senegal
    8Sime Vrsaljko (-2)Croatia
    9Cristian Gamboa (-2)Costa Rica 
    10Victor Moses (New!)Nigeria 

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    Last week's top three left-backs—Jesus Gallardo, Aleksandar Kolarov and Ehsan Haji Safi—all had difficult third games.

    Gallardo was booked in minute one and therefore struggled with the disciplinary tightrope, Kolarov was at fault for a Brazil goal, and Haji Safji was substituted by his manager before the referee had the chance to show him a red card.

    All this creates room for a new No. 1, and the choice was looking pretty difficult until Youssouf Sabaly put in a defensive masterclass on Juan Cuadrado. He played 73 excellent minutes and then came off. Colombia scored in the 74th.

    Biggest rise: Ludwig Augustinsson (New!)

    Biggest fall: Aleksandar Kolarov (-5)

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerNation
    1Youssouf Sabaly (+6)Senegal
    2Ludwig Augustinsson (New!)Sweden
    3Ehsan Haji Safi (Stay)Iran
    4Jesus Gallardo (-3)Mexico
    5Yuri Zhirkov (Stay)Russia
    6Yuto Nagatomo (Stay)Japan
    7Aleksandar Kolarov (-5)Serbia
    8Aziz Behich (-4)Australia
    9Martin Caceres (Stay)Uruguay
    10Jordi Alba (New!)Spain 

Centre-Backs

    Diego Godin and Andreas Granqvist have been in a personal battle for the No. 1 centre-back spot all tournament, and today they switch with each other again.

    Granqvist scored another penalty to set his team on course for the knockout rounds whilst simultaneously defending like a brick wall. Godin was excellent against Russia, handling the giant Artem Dzyuba extremely well but is overtaken regardless.

    Many of the top central defensive performers are, understandably, those who have played in weaker or struggling teams, so we're actually saying goodbye to a number of the guys in this list now. Nikola Milenkovic, Kim Young-gwon, Trent Sainsbury and Morteza Pouraliganji have been among the most pleasant surprises of the finals.

    Biggest rise: Thiago Silva (New!)

    Biggest fall: Carlos Salcedo (-11)

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerNation
    1Andreas Granqvist (+1)Sweden
    2Diego Godin (-1)Uruguay
    3John Stones (Stay)England
    4Morteza Pouraliganji (+1)Iran
    5Jose Gimenez (-1)Uruguay
    6Manuel Akanji (Stay)Switzerland
    7Thiago Silva (New!)Brazil
    8Nikola Milenkovic (Stay)
    		Serbia
    9Miranda (+4)Brazil
    10Simon Kjaer (Stay)Denmark
    11Kim Young-gwon (New!)South Korea
    12Jan Vertonghen (Stay)Belgium
    13Majid Hosseini (New!)Iran
    14Andreas Christensen (-3)Denmark
    15Toby Alderweireld (Stay)Belgium
    16Yerry Mina (+3)Colombia
    17Domagoj Vida (-1)
    		Croatia
    18Carlos Salcedo (-11)Mexico
    19Trent Sainsbury (-10)Australia
    20Kalidou Koulibaly (New!)Senegal

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    If Croatia continue to beat all-comers, and Luka Modric's influence on the team remains at a high level, get your Ballon d'Or bets at the ready. The 32-year-old has been magnificent at these finals so far and, in our estimation, has been the best player over the course of three games in any position.

    He's closely followed in this list by N'Golo Kante, who is playing some fine football even if his nation (as a collective) are not, and Philippe Coutinho, who has assumed the role of difference-maker in this Brazil side while Neymar finds his stride.

    While many of these players have been a little up and down in performance levels, Rodrigo Bentancur of Uruguay has been a solid, consistent 7/10 throughout. Props to him.

    Biggest rise: Philippe Coutinho (+12)

    Biggest fall: Roman Zobnin (-6)

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerNation
    1Luka Modric (Stay)Croatia
    2N'Golo Kante (Stay)France
    3Philippe Coutinho (+12)Brazil
    4Paul Pogba (Stay)France
    5Valon Behrami (-2)Switzerland
    6Andres Iniesta (+4)Spain
    7Casemiro (+1)Brazil
    8Idrissa Gueye (New!)Senegal
    9Hector Herrera (-3)Mexico
    10Kevin De Bruyne (-1)Belgium
    11Roman Zobnin (-6)Russia
    12Omid Ebrahimi (-5)Iran
    13Ivan Rakitic (+1)Croatia
    14Jordan Henderson (-1)England
    15Sergio Busquets (+1)Spain
    16Aaron Mooy (-4)Australia
    17Jesse Lingard (Stay)England
    18Rodrigo Bentancur (New!)Uruguay
    19Saeid Ezatolahi (-1)Iran
    20Gaku Shibasaki (Stay)Japan

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    This section has been hit the hardest by the classic game three rotation, with managers opting to rest their most influential attacking midfielders or wingers if in a position to do so.

    Isco has been one of the best players at this tournament so far, second only to Luka Modric perhaps, keeping his performance levels high even when those around him are struggling. His goal against Morocco was a beauty.

    Two names who stick out here are Dusan Tadic and Nordin Amrabat. Both came into this World Cup having had so-so seasons either in the Premier League or on loan away from it but have shone in Russia, dominating the flank for their nations and creating far more than expected.

    Biggest rise: Andre Carrillo (New!)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-3)

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerNation
    1Isco (+3)Spain
    2Nordin Amrabat (+5)Morocco
    3Denis Cheryshev (-1)
    		Russia
    4Eden Hazard (-1)Belgium
    5Aleksandr Golovin (-1)Russia
    6Juan Quintero (+2)Colombia
    7Hirving Lozano (-2)Mexico
    8Andre Carrillo (New!)Peru
    9Takashi Inui (Stay)Japan
    10Carlos Vela (-4)Mexico
    11David Silva (New!)Spain
    12Xherdan Shaqiri (-2)Switzerland
    13Ante Rebic (-2)Croatia
    14Kylian Mbappe (-2)France
    15Dries Mertens (-2)
    		Belgium
    16Neymar (New!)Brazil
    17Ivan Perisic (New!)
    		Croatia
    18Dusan Tadic (+2)Serbia
    19Ismaila Sarr (New!)Senegal
    20Christian Eriksen (-3)Denmark

Strikers

    Picking the No. 1 striker was a difficult task. It's clearly between one of three—Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane—but comparing them was tough.

    Cristiano Ronaldo's tournament started incredibly but has gone downhill since. That monster performance against Spain feels a long time ago, and his most recent showing (against Iran) was awful. Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane have four and five goals respectively, but the strength of their opposition hasn't been high.

    In the end, we placed Ronaldo third because he's been the least consistent and Kane the highest because of how clutch his header against Tunisia was.

    Further down, it was good to see Edinson Cavani grab a goal at the death against Russia, as his overall play—not just in that game but in the tournament as a whole—deserved it. Despite Luis Suarez notching one more than him, the Paris Saint-Germain forward has been the better of the two.

    Biggest rise: Edinson Cavani (+4)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-2)

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerNation
    1Harry Kane (+1)England
    2Romelu Lukaku (+1)Belgium
    3Cristiano Ronaldo (-2)Portugal
    4Diego Costa (Stay)Spain
    5Artem Dzyuba (Stay)Russia
    6Edinson Cavani (+4)Uruguay
    7Ahmed Musa (+2)Nigeria
    8M'Baye Niang (-2)Senegal
    9Paolo Guerrero (New!)Peru
    10Son Heung-min (New!)South Korea