World Cup 2018 Power Rankings: Updated After Every Team's 3rd Game

15. Russia (-5)

Was Russia's 3-0 loss to Uruguay an eye-opener? An indicator of where their limitations are?

It might be harsh to think so; Russia were heavily rotated—creative spark Aleksandr Golovin and their first-choice full-backs were absent from the start—and the red card killed the game early. Perhaps some perspective should hold.

But in losing that game, they lost their grip on top spot in Group A, and the punishment for that is a contest with Spain in the round of 16 and then likely Croatia in quarter-finals if they can pass that test. Few will back them to leap the first hurdle, let alone the second.

14. Denmark (Stay)

Mission accomplished: Knockout berth secured. Age Hareide's men didn't exert themselves in their final group game against France—they simply didn't need to—as the first goalless draw of the tournament paved their way to a spot in the last 16.

But as defensively stout as the Danes seem, they'll need to pick things up in attack if they want to beat Croatia and see this journey continue.

13. Argentina (+8)

By the skin of their teeth.

When Argentina needed a hero, one stepped forward. It wasn't one of the usual suspects—not the freshly subbed on Sergio Aguero, not even Lionel Messi!—but Marcos Rojo. A spectacular volley on his wrong foot saved La Albiceleste and propelled them into the round of 16.

We saw steady improvements in the first half against Nigeria, but Jorge Sampaoli's men collapsed inward in the second once the pressure ramped up. If that happens against France, they're out.

12. Sweden (+7)

Sweden scored three in a single game. Hands up, who saw that coming? Exactly. No one.

It was partially a case of Mexico collapsing in the second half, but you can't take all the credit away from the boys in yellow and blue. With a soft round-of-16 draw in the bag (Switzerland), there's a genuine chance this side makes it to the last eight.

11. Switzerland (+1)

That Switzerland failed to beat Costa Rica in the final group game doesn't tell us much. They merely needed to avoid defeat to progress to the knockouts and played a far less intense game than they did against Brazil or Serbia.

They've drawn Sweden in the round of 16 and will be slight favourites for the tie.