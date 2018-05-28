Mexico vs. Wales: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Mexico kick off their preparations for the FIFA World Cup with an international friendly against Wales at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Coach Juan Carlos Osorio's side face a tough test in Russia as they have been drawn against Germany, Sweden and South Korea in Group F.

Mexico's first game in the tournament will be against the world champions on June 17, so El Tri will need to prepare well if they are to get their campaign off to a good start.

Here's a look at how you can catch all the action on Monday.

Date: Monday, May 28

Time: 9 p.m. ET/ 2 a.m. BST (Tuesday, May 29)



TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)



Live Stream: BBC Sport Live (UK), Fox Soccer MatchPass (U.S.)



Giggs wary of Chicharito

Wales manager Ryan Giggs will know all about Mexico striker Javier Hernandez after the two men played together at Manchester United.

The former United winger spoke highly of the 29-year-old ahead of the game, as noted by Tom Marshall at ESPN FC:

Hernandez endured a tough season at West Ham United as the club became engaged in a relegation battle. The Hammers preserved their Premier League status, but the striker managed just eight goals.

He will come up against some familiar faces in the Wales team, and his pace and finishing ability could cause problems.

Wales must cope without Bale

There will be no Gareth Bale for Wales in California as the Real Madrid man was left out of the squad due to his team's participation in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

Bale is Wales' talisman, but Giggs' side will have to look for inspiration elsewhere.

The former Old Trafford star has picked a youthful squad and will look to his more experienced players to lead by example.

Aaron Ramsey could be the man to inspire Wales in Bale's absence. Arsenal endured another difficult season as they finished outside the top four again, but the midfielder impressed and scooped the club's individual awards, as shown by James Benge at the Evening Standard:

The 27-year-old provides drive from midfield, and his leadership and eye for goal mean he could make the difference for Wales.