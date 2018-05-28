USA vs. Bolivia: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

David Madison/Getty Images

United States interim coach Dave Sarachan will be chasing back-to-back wins for the first time since taking over the team when they play host to Bolivia in a friendly on Monday.

The Stars and Stripes are unbeaten since the 63-year-old was appointed caretaker in October, while Bolivia have failed to register a victory since beating Chile 1-0 in September.

The South American outfit make the trip to Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania, without a win in their last four, having finished ninth out of 10 in CONMEBOL qualification for the FIFA World Cup this summer.

Neither side will feature at the tournament in Russia, but that doesn't mean they don't have a point to prove in their upcoming friendly fixtures.

Read on for a preview of Monday's match, complete with live-stream and viewing information.

Date: Monday, May 28

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/11:30 p.m. BST

Venue: Talen Energy Stadium, Pennsylvania

Live Stream: Fox Sports Match Pass (U.S.), Univision NOW (U.S.)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.), Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Preview

As far as the United States' upcoming opponents go, Bolivia seem a suitable appetiser for the more testing clashes with the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday and the meeting with France in Lyon on June 9.

Only a handful of players in the Bolivia squad play outside the country's domestic league, while many in Sarachan's squad are tried and tested in some of Europe's top divisions.

One of those most unfortunate to miss out on the World Cup is Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic, who gave his assessment on how things went awry in the qualification campaign:

But Sarachan will now focus on the job in front of him, and with little to look forward to in terms of competition, the clash with Bolivia will be utilised as a testing ground for young stars.

Scouted Football commented on one area of the squad that could be due an injection of youth in the upcoming fixtures:

Bolivia also have a squad comprising a lot of young players, with head coach Mauricio Soria selecting 13 players aged 23 or under.

That contrasts with some of the more seasoned players in the line-up, however, chief among them being 37-year-old captain Ronald Raldes, who shoulders a heavy burden to lead at centre-back.

Sarachan's assembled squad has an average of just 22, and a raft of prospects will be vying to establish themselves as part of the United States' new generation, starting with Monday's encounter.