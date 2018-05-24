Juventus Chief Giuseppe Marotta Denies Alvaro Morata Rumours

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Alvaro Morata of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Huddersfield Town at Stamford Bridge on May 9, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has denied speculation linking the club with Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.

Per Goal's Romeo AgrestiMorata was pictured with his agent, Juanma Lopez, and Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Paratici in Milan on Wednesday, but Marotta dismissed links with him as merely rumours.

He told TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t Sport Witness):

"Now we are in the most important phase of the transfer market, and every day many players are linked to us, for example Morata, and we are pleased that those who have left keep a great memory of Juventus and it manifests that they want to savour the Juventino environment again.

"However, beyond that, they are simply rumours, and I want to deny because we have a great attacking department."

Morata played for Juventus for two years between spells at Real Madrid before he arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer.

The Spain international struggled at times, though. After Olivier Giroud's arrival in January, he was no longer an automatic starter.

In the FA Cup final, he was restricted to a brief cameo in the final minutes.

As a result of his difficult campaign, it wasn't too surprising when he was omitted from Julen Lopetegui's Spain squad for the FIFA World Cup. Football writer Garry Hayes believes it could work in Chelsea's favour if he stays, but Goal's Nizaar Kinsella disagreed:

Meanwhile, football writer Oluwaaron Adewest would welcome him back to Juventus with open arms:

Only Eden Hazard scored more than Morata's 15 goals at Chelsea this season, and the 25-year-old could become a success with the Blues given time and the right support.

Likewise, a return to Juventus could also see him rediscover his best form, as he enjoyed his time there and was a popular figure at the club.

For now, Marotta is keeping his cards close to his chest, but he would likely welcome the chance to bring Morata back to Turin if a deal could be struck.

Related

    James Rodriguez Launches a Cryptocurrency

    World Football logo
    World Football

    James Rodriguez Launches a Cryptocurrency

    ESPNFC.com
    via ESPNFC.com

    Busquets Agrees Barca Extension 'In Principle'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Busquets Agrees Barca Extension 'In Principle'

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Allegri Sends Message to Ancelotti

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Allegri Sends Message to Ancelotti

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Spurs Fans Are NOT Here for Alderweireld-to-Man Utd Rumours

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Spurs Fans Are NOT Here for Alderweireld-to-Man Utd Rumours

    SI.com
    via SI.com