Toulon Tournament 2018: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Preview and More

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

England will hope to win their third consecutive Toulon Tournament on June 9 as 12 youth teams from around the world face off in the 46th edition of the competition.

The Young Lions were victorious in 2016 and 2017, but they'll also have the likes of France, Portugal and Mexico to contend with this time around.

England are in Group A with the latter, as well as China and Qatar. Hosts France take on Scotland, South Korea and Togo in Group B, while Portugal will face Canada, Japan and Turkey in Group C.

The competition starts Saturday, May 26, and runs for two weeks until the final Saturday, June 9.

Saturday, May 26

2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET: England vs. China (Group A)

4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET: Qatar vs. Mexico (Group A)

Sunday, May 26

2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET: France vs. South Korea (Group B)

4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET: Togo vs. Scotland (Group B)

Monday, May 27

4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET: Turkey vs. Japan (Group C)

6:30 p.m. BST/1:30 p.m. ET: Portugal vs. Canada (Group C)

Tuesday, May 28

4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET: China vs. Qatar (Group A)

6:30 p.m. BST/1:30 p.m. ET: Mexico vs. England (Group A)

Wednesday, May 29

4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET: South Korea vs. Togo (Group B)

6:30 p.m. BST/1:30 p.m. ET: Scotland vs. France (Group B)

Thursday, May 30

4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET: Japan vs. Portugal (Group C)

6:30 p.m. BST/1:30 p.m. ET: Canada vs. Turkey (Group C)

Friday, June 1

4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET: China vs. Mexico (Group A)

6:30 p.m. BST/1:30 p.m. ET: England vs. Qatar (Group A)

Saturday, June 2

2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET: South Korea vs. Scotland (Group B)

4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET: France vs. Togo (Group B)

Sunday, June 3

2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET: Japan vs. Canada (Group C)

4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET: Portugal vs. Turkey (Group C)

Tuesday, June 5

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Match Ranking 11th, 12th

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Match Ranking 9th, 10th

Wednesday, June 6

4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET: Semi-Final 1

6:30 p.m. BST/1:30 p.m. ET: Semi-Final 2

Thursday, June 7

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Match Ranking 7th, 8th

Match Ranking 7th, 8th 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Match Ranking 5th, 6th

Saturday, June 9

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Third Place Play-Off

5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET: Final

England have dominated the Toulon Tournament in recent years, and they'll have an excellent chance of winning it once again in the coming weeks.

Much of manager Aidy Boothroyd's squad were part of the under-20 team that won the World Cup last year, and that tournament experience will prove invaluable in Provence.

Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira has received a call-up to the squad after a strong season in the Championship, per StatZone:

He'll be looking to form a partnership in the centre with Bournemouth star Lewis Cook, who has played for England's senior side before and is on standby for the Three Lions ahead of the World Cup.

Cook was captain of the U20 side last year and was one of the players of the tournament, per Scouted Football:

As an established Premier League star, England will look to him for guidance on the pitch, and he has shown he can lead by example.

Up front, Adam Armstrong will be among those in contention to lead the line after he scored 12 goals this season across loan spells with Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers.

The striker—who can also play on either flank—has 30 goals for England across various youth levels, and he'll be hoping to add to his tally here.