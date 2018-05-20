Manchester United Transfer News: Jerome Boateng Considering Move Amid Rumours

Reported Manchester United target Jerome Boateng has hinted he is weighing up his future at Bayern Munich.

Per TalkSport, the centre-back is high on the Red Devils' wishlist this summer, as manager Jose Mourinho is targeting defensive reinforcements.

Boateng discussed his future with Sky Germany on Saturday and appears tempted by the prospect of a move  (h/t Goal's Ronan Murphy):

The German's comments echo those he made to Socrates magazine in April, when he expressed the desire for a new challenge (h/t TalkSport):

"I've experienced everything at Bayern, and I am slowly coming to a point where I must answer myself certain questions.

"What are the goals I have not reached yet? Do I, time and time again, want to prove myself at the same club with the same pre-conditions?

"Those are not necessarily classic questions regarding the career, but vital questions and, in the end, questions that drive people."

Boateng has won the Bundesliga six years running with Bayern, as well as three DFB-Pokals and the UEFA Champions League.

The 29-year-old joined from Manchester City in 2011. He was with City for just one campaign, in which he made 24 appearances, so he may feel he has unfinished business outside of Germany.

United's back line could use an injection of quality, as football writer Liam Canning noted ahead of their defeat to Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final:

Boateng would fit the bill given he's one of the world's best defenders. Comfortable distributing possession with either foot, he excels at bringing the ball out from the back and is also a tremendous athlete who reads the game superbly.

However, Bayern have a habit of keeping their top stars—their last major sale was Toni Kroos to Real Madrid in 2014—and Boateng is contracted until 2021. But it may still be possible to prise him from the Allianz Arena if he decides he does want to move on.

