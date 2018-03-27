Russia vs. France: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

FIFA World Cup 2018 hosts Russia welcome France to the St Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday for an international friendly.

Russia were well-beaten by Brazil in Moscow on Friday while Les Bleus threw away a 2-0 lead over Colombia to lose 3-2 at the Stade de France.

Here's how you can watch the game:

Date: Tuesday, March 27

Time: 4:50 p.m. BST/11:50 a.m. ET

TV Info: ESPN 3 (U.S.)



Live Stream: WatchESPN

Preview

France head to Russia having gone three games without a win after a disappointing defeat to Colombia last time out. Coach Didier Deschamps started with Paul Pogba on the bench but saw his side go ahead through goals from Olivier Giroud and Thomas Lemar.

However, Colombia hit back and a late penalty from Juan Fernando Quintero saw the visitors complete a dramatic turnaround. Opta highlighted some worrying defensive form for the French:

Giroud and defender Samuel Umtiti said after the game France must respond quickly, as shown by Goal:

As good as France were in the first half, they were poor after the break, and there was a real lack of leadership once Colombia began to get back into the game. Deschamps also seemed unable to change the game from the bench, and Tuesday's match against Russia now takes on extra significance.

Deschamps may have been wanting to rotate his team for Tuesday's match but could now go with another strong team in order to avoid another poor result that will further affect confidence.

Yet Russia also need to bounce back after going down 3-0 to Brazil. Tite's team produced a commanding second-half performance, and goals from Joao Miranda, Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho secured the win despite the absence of injured star man Neymar.

Robbie Dunne at AS summed up the Russian approach:

Russia were comfortably beaten as they could not cope with the extra quality of the visitors. They did create chances, but their finishing was poor. European football writer Michael Yokhin was not too impressed with their attacking options:

France have the stronger squad and are in a need of a win after a disappointing run of results. Much may depend on how strong a selection Deschamps goes for, but anything other than a win for France will place a few question marks over the team as we head towards this summer's tournament.