Premier League Results Week 31: Saturday's 2018 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Cenk Tosun scored a second-half brace to seal a 2-1 win for Everton at 10-man Stoke City on Saturday as Sam Allardyce's side recorded back-to-back wins for the first time in 2018.

Charlie Adam was sent off after 30 minutes at the Bet365 Stadium, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's equaliser counted for little after Tosun notched his fourth goal in three games with seven minutes left on the clock.

Crystal Palace climbed out of the relegation zone and up to 16th after triumphing 2-0 in their trip to Huddersfield Town, while Bournemouth came back from a goal down to beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 at home.

Liverpool play host to Watford in Saturday's late kick-off, where Jurgen Klopp's men will be out for revenge after drawing 3-3 in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season.

Read on for a roundup of Saturday's Premier League results, an updated look at the leading top scorers and the top-flight standings after Week 31's reduced fixture slate.

Saturday's Week 31 Scores

Bournemouth 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Crystal Palace

Stoke City 1-2 Everton

Liverpool vs. Watford, 5:45 p.m. GMT/1:45 p.m. ET

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City 78 (63)

2. Manchester United 65 (35)

3. Tottenham Hotspur 61 (34)

4. Liverpool 60 (34)

5. Chelsea 56 (25)

6. Arsenal 48 (14)

7. Burnley 43 (1)

8. Leicester City 40 (2)

9. Everton 40 (-13)

10. Watford 36 (-11)

11. Bournemouth 36 (-12)

12. Brighton & Hove Albion 34 (-12)

13. Newcastle United 32 (-10)

14. Swansea City 31 (-17)

15. Huddersfield Town 31 (-27)

16. Crystal Palace 30 (-18)

17. West Ham United 30 (-21)

18. Southampton 28 (-15)



19. Stoke City 27 (-27)

20. West Bromwich Albion 20 (-25)

Premier League Top Scorers

1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 24

2. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 24

3. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 21

4. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 15

5. Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 14

6. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 14

7. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool: 13

8. Heung-Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur: 12

9. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 11

10. Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 11

Recap

Three months had passed since Everton last won an away match travelling to Stoke on Saturday, but a contentious red card shown to Adam for a lunging challenge on Wayne Rooney improved their chances of ending the rut.

It wasn't until the 70th minute that Yannick Bolasie's ball into the box caused a panic among Stoke's defence. Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a snap, but it was Tosun who diverted in at the second attempt to enhance his improving record since joining from Besiktas in January, per BT Sport Score:

Choupo-Moting caught Toffees stopper Jordan Pickford in no-man's land when he volleyed in Joe Allen's swung free-kick after 77 minutes, but Tosun pounced low minutes later to head home a late winner.

The Turkey international got off to a slow start in his Everton career but has contributed well in his most recent outings in Merseyside blue, allaying some fears over his transition to England's cold.

Everton weren't the only travelling party to emerge as winners away from home, either, and commentator Derek Rae praised the performance of Wilfried Zaha in particular following their 2-0 victory at Huddersfield:

James Tomkins reacted quickest to tap in a ricocheting corner, and Luka Milivojevic converted a 68th-minute spot-kick to settle the result after Terriers defender Mathias Jorgensen—also known as Zanka—fouled in his box.

Bournemouth ensured at least one of the afternoon hosts won thanks to Junior Stanislas' 89th-minute free-kick at the Vitality Stadium, leaving BBC's Final Score team in awe, via Match of the Day:

Salomon Rondon set up attacking partner Jay Rodriguez to score the breakthrough at Bournemouth, but for the second time in as many matches, West Brom surrendered a lead to go on and lose.

Jordon Ibe scored a 77th-minute leveller before a Junior Stanislas free-kick handed Eddie Howe's men the win, leaving Alan Pardew's Baggies with eight defeats in their last eight games, bottom of the table and eight points from safety with seven matches remaining.