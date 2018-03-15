Chicago Withdraws from North America's 2026 World Cup Bid

M. Spencer Green/Associated Press

If North America receives the 2026 World Cup, Chicago won't be the city hosting it.

Per Brian Sandalow and Dan Mihalopoulos of the Chicago Sun-Times, a spokesman for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the city has withdrawn its bid to host the World Cup.

Emanuel's office also issued a statement about the reasons Chicago no longer wanted to be considered as host for the 2026 event:

"FIFA could not provide a basic level of certainty on some major unknowns that put our city and taxpayers at risk," the statement said. "The uncertainty for taxpayers, coupled with FIFA's inflexibility and unwillingness to negotiate, were clear indications that further pursuit of the bid wasn't in Chicago's best interests."

The United States, Mexico and Canada announced a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup last April. Chicago was listed as one of the 32 finalists in October 2017.

The last World Cup to be played in the United States was in 1994 when nine different cities hosted matches. Soldier Field in Chicago was among the venues in that group, including the first match between Germany and Bolivia on June 17.