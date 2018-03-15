Chicago Withdraws from North America's 2026 World Cup Bid

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 15, 2018

FILE - A Nov. 7, 2013 file photo shows a view of Chicago's 110 story, 1,450 foot Willis Tower. Blackstone announced Monday, March 16, 2015 that it is buying Chicago’s Willis Tower, once called the Sears Tower, from 233 South Wacker LLC for an undisclosed amount. The Willis Tower is 110-stories and the second-tallest office building in the U.S. It is the fifth-tallest office building in the world. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
M. Spencer Green/Associated Press

If North America receives the 2026 World Cup, Chicago won't be the city hosting it.

Per Brian Sandalow and Dan Mihalopoulos of the Chicago Sun-Times, a spokesman for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the city has withdrawn its bid to host the World Cup.

Emanuel's office also issued a statement about the reasons Chicago no longer wanted to be considered as host for the 2026 event:

"FIFA could not provide a basic level of certainty on some major unknowns that put our city and taxpayers at risk," the statement said. "The uncertainty for taxpayers, coupled with FIFA's inflexibility and unwillingness to negotiate, were clear indications that further pursuit of the bid wasn't in Chicago's best interests."

The United States, Mexico and Canada announced a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup last April. Chicago was listed as one of the 32 finalists in October 2017.

The last World Cup to be played in the United States was in 1994 when nine different cities hosted matches. Soldier Field in Chicago was among the venues in that group, including the first match between Germany and Bolivia on June 17.

Related

    Messi and Barca Finish Off Chelsea

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Messi and Barca Finish Off Chelsea

    Rory Marsden
    via Rory Marsden

    Dembele Shines...But Messi Shines Brighter

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dembele Shines...But Messi Shines Brighter

    Sid Lowe
    via the Guardian

    Bayern Crush Besiktas 8-1 on Agg.

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern Crush Besiktas 8-1 on Agg.

    Deutsche Welle (www.dw.com)
    via DW.COM

    Insider: Dybala In, Aguero Out at Man City?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Insider: Dybala In, Aguero Out at Man City?

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report