La Liga Results 2018: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 28 Match

Real Betis grabbed a crucial win over Deportivo Alaves to round out Week 28 of the 2017-18 La Liga season, beating the Basques 3-1 on Monday.

Loren Moron bagged a brace and Javi Garcia also added to the lead, while Ruben Sobrino got on the scoresheet for the hosts. The win moved Betis past Eibar in the standings.

Here's a look at the current standings, courtesy of La Liga's official Twitter account:

Recap

Real Betis got their first win in three tries on Monday, beating Alaves 3-1 in the final contest of Week 28.

Per DZ Football, there was some controversy around the opening goal:

The ball reached Moron via a defender but only after a team-mate fired it into his legs. Replays showed the forward was just beyond the last defender, so the goal should not have stood.

Garcia added to the lead before half-time, putting Betis in an excellent position.

Sobrino cut into the deficit, however, setting up a tense finale. Alaves threatened to equalise until Moron found his second goal, securing the win.

Week 28 didn't throw up any surprises at the top of the standings, where all of the clubs currently in the UEFA Champions League spots won. Valencia faced the biggest challenge, and in their 2-0 win over Sevilla, they likely booked a spot in the play-off round for next year's tournament.

The Guardian's Sid Lowe believes it's all but a foregone conclusion:

Rodrigo Moreno scored both goals either side of half-time, securing a pivotal win. Los Che now sport a double-digit lead in the race for fourth place, and Sevilla's chances of catching Valencia appear all but gone.

Barcelona beat Malaga by the same scoreline in a match in which manager Ernesto Valverde was able to rest several key starters ahead of the Champions League match against Chelsea.

Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho scored the goals before the half-hour mark, and the Catalans cruised from there.

For Malaga, it was but the latest in a long line of defeats, and the proud club―who were in the Champions League just a few years ago―appear destined for the drop.

Atletico Madrid cruised to a win as well, putting three goals past Celta Vigo. Antoine Griezmann, Vitolo and Angel Correa took care of the scoring.

Before the match, Griezmann was rewarded for his fine form of late:

Real Madrid survived the tricky trip to Eibar, beating the Basques 2-1 thanks to a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo. His second goal fell inside the final 10 minutes.

Eibar have cooled of late, with just one win in their last five matches, and the Basque minnows have fallen well behind their main rivals in the race for a European ticket.

Levante secured a key 1-0 win over Getafe near the bottom of the standings, ending a lengthy winless streak and putting a little daylight between themselves and Las Palmas.