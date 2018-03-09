Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Saturday's Premier League action will be headlined by the match between Manchester United and Liverpool, as the two giants of British football go head-to-head at Old Trafford once again.

The two teams enter the weekend separated by just two points and locked in a battle for one of next year's UEFA Champions League spots. League leaders Manchester City are out of reach at this point, but the race for second place is a close one.

Here's a look ahead at the contest.

Date: Saturday, March 10

Time: 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV Info/Live Stream: Sky Sports (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Team News

According to WhoScored.com, Anthony Martial could join the list of unavailable players for United. Ander Herrera, Phil Jones, Daley Blind and Marouane Fellaini are certain to miss out.

Liverpool have two question marks due to injury in Jordan Henderson and Andrew Robertson, while Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mohamed Salah are expected to return to the starting XI. Manager Jurgen Klopp was able to rest some of his starters for the Champions League game against FC Porto in midweek.

Preview

United have won back-to-back matches, but those wins haven't come easy. The Red Devils had to dig deep in their 3-2 triumph over Crystal Palace on Monday after falling behind by two goals before Nemanja Matic capped off a late comeback.

It was the kind of performance teams vying for a spot in Europe need over the course of a season―without playing well, United took all three points, while Chelsea and Arsenal lost.

James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo wondered how United manager Jose Mourinho will approach the task at hand:

The Special One has built a reputation for "parking the bus" in top matches, opting for a defensive approach over an attacking mindset. It often works―United sit in front of the Reds in the standings, after all, and have the second best defensive record in the league.

Liverpool have scored in their last five Premier League outings, however, and have won their last three. The Reds haven't skipped a beat since Philippe Coutinho's departure for Barcelona, and they remain one of the most prolific sides in front of goal in all of football.

Their great output has made the fans more than happy:

In a battle of Liverpool's attack against United's defence, it's hard to pick a winner. The Red Devils haven't been at their best at the back of late, but the Reds' attacking plans often revolve around their athleticism―Mourinho will undoubtedly instruct his troops to limit the space, and they tend to do that well.

David De Gea could be the key to this contest. The Spain international is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has shown it on multiple occasions this season, including in the win over Palace. One key save in particular stood out late in the contest, and he'll have to be at his best again on Saturday.

United might limit Liverpool's attack, but they likely won't shut it down completely. The Reds have too much talent up front not to at least muster a few good looks―whether they can get past De Gea is a different question.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool