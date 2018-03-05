La Liga Results 2018: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 27 Match

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Celta Vigo moved back into the top half of La Liga as they came back from a goal down to beat Las Palmas 2-1 in the final game of Week 27 on Monday.

Las Palmas went ahead at Balaidos in the 53rd minute through Erik Exposito before Jonny Castro equalised nine minutes later.

Pablo Hernandez then dealt a hammer blow to relegation-threatened Las Palmas as he netted the winner in the 89th minute to turn the game on its head.

Here are the latest standings following Week 27's action, per La Liga, with Barcelona having extended their lead at the top of the table by beating second-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday:

Las Palmas went into Monday's clash on the back of an impressive 1-1 draw with Barca in their previous league outing.

With Levante just one point ahead of Paco Jemez's side a win could have moved them out of the relegation zone.

Exposito's goal early in the second half gave the visitors hope of claiming all three points on Monday after the 21-year-old fired a fine finish across the goalkeeper and into the corner of the net to give Las Palmas the lead.

However, Castro levelled from six yards less than 10 minutes later after a parry from the Las Palmas goalkeeper fell into his path with no defenders for company.

A point was still a genuine possibility for Las Palmas, though, and a potentially valuable one given the tight margins at the bottom.

But Hernandez came up with the winner in the dying minutes as he finished well from inside the box after excellent work on the right flank by Iago Aspas.