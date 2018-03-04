De Graafschap Players Attacked by Go Ahead Eagles Fans After 4-0 Win

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistMarch 4, 2018

DEVENTER, NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 12: stadium of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch Jupiler League match between Go Ahead Eagles v FC Emmen at the De Adelaarshorst on February 12, 2018 in Deventer Netherlands (Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Players from Dutch second-tier outfit De Graafschap were attacked by a number of Go Ahead Eagles supporters Sunday after the latter team succumbed to a 4-0 defeat at home.

Go Ahead Eagles were demolished in their Eerste Divisie matchup with De Graafschap, and Fox Sports Netherlands posted footage of some home fans running onto the pitch to vent their frustrations upon those responsible:

The away win moved De Graafschap up to sixth in the standings while Go Ahead Eagles, who were relegated from the Eredivisie after finishing bottom of the standings last season, sit in 17th.

The Eagles now have just one win in their last six outings, but the club run no risk of being relegated this season due to an agreement that no sides will move between the Netherlands' second and third divisions this term.

