PSG vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain will be without world-record signing Neymar when they attempt to overcome a 3-1 deficit against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions last-16 second leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Neymar will be missing after suffering a fracture to his right foot. Meanwhile, the fitness of fellow forward Kylian Mbappe will need to be monitored as he struggles with a knee problem.

As for Los Blancos, they will rely on star man Cristiano Ronaldo, who has once again been saving his best for this tournament. Ronaldo scored twice in the first leg and remains the most potent weapon for the holders.

Here are the schedule details, as well as a preview and a look at the team news:

Date: Tuesday, March 6

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT. 2:45 p.m. ET.

TV Info: BT Sport 2. Fox Sports 1.

Live Stream: BT Sport App. Fox Soccer MatchPass. fubo Premier.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has diagnosed the striker's problem as "a meaningful fracture in a toe in the middle of his foot," per Sky Sports.

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

PSG manager Unai Emery said of the injury: "I can't tell whether there is a fracture or not. But I clearly saw a crack on the fifth metatarsal. I've suffered this type of injury, and I know how to recover. For us, it remains an ankle sprain and a crack in the fifth metatarsal."

PSG have since revealed (h/t BBC Sport) Neymar underwent foot surgery on Saturday, having a screw inserted to fix the problem. It means the Brazilian now faces "six weeks" rehabilitation before being assessed again.

There is no doubt Les Parisiens will miss Neymar's influence in the final third. The 26-year-old has scored 28 goals and provided 16 assists.

PSG may believe they can cope provided Mbappe is fully fit. The prolific 19-year-old took a knock during the recent Coupe de France quarter-final win over Marseille, according to BBC Sport.

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Mbappe was among those rested for PSG's 2-0 win at Troyes on Saturday, along with playmaker Marco Verratti and centre-forward Edinson Cavani, per Marca. However, Mbappe did train on Sunday, per Marca's Pablo Polo.

Emery can afford to rest key players in Ligue 1, thanks to his side's 14-point lead at the top.

It may be a similar story for Real, albeit for different reasons. Ronaldo and Co. trail bitter rivals Barcelona by 12 points in La Liga.

With their title all but gone, Los Blancos are free to focus more on defending the Champions League. Boss Zinedine Zidane often rested big names such as Ronaldo during the domestic run last season, although his team still captured the Spanish title.

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Zidane will need creative midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric back in the fold, after the pair missed Saturday's 3-1 win over Getafe.

If Real's balanced midfield is back to full strength, the holders will have the guile they need to supply Ronaldo with enough chances to settle this tie.