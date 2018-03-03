Premier League Week 29 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

It's a crucial weekend for Chelsea in the Premier League, as they seek to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues dropped out of a UEFA Champions League place last weekend, as they lost to Manchester United. With Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur taking on promoted sides at home on Saturday, Antonio Conte's men will potentially be a little adrift come kick off on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the battle to stay afloat in the top flight will continue with some crucial games, including Stoke City's meeting with Southampton. Brighton & Hove Albion, looking to pull away from the drop zone, will face Arsenal on Sunday.

Here's the schedule for Week 29 of the season, the viewing information for the games and a preview of two standout matches on the agenda.

Week 28 Premier League Fixtures (GMT)

Saturday, March 3

12:30 p.m. Burnley vs. Everton (1-0)*

3 p.m. Leicester City vs. Bournemouth (2-1)

3 p.m. Southampton vs. Stoke City (2-0)

3 p.m. Swansea City vs. West Ham United (1-0)

3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Huddersfield Town (3-0)

3 p.m. Watford vs. West Bromwich Albion (2-1)

5:30 p.m. Liverpool vs. Newcastle United (3-0)**

Sunday, March 4

1:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal (1-1)*

4 p.m. Manchester City vs. Chelsea (2-1)*

Monday, March 5

8 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United (1-1)*

All matches are available to watch via NBC Sports in the United States.

*Matches are broadcast on Sky Sports and Sky Go (UK)

**Matches are broadcast on BT Sport and the BT Sport website (UK)

Southampton vs. Stoke

Gary Prior/Getty Images

Although this meeting is unlikely to be the most eye-catching of the 10 fixtures this weekend, it's arguably the most important, as both of these teams remain embroiled in a relegation battle.

Southampton will view this as an opportunity to move clear of the bottom three, having battled to a draw at Burnley a week ago. The manner of the win, with Manolo Gabbiadini securing a late equaliser, will give Saints a big boost heading into this meeting at St Mary's.

For Gabbiadini in particular it would've been a huge moment, as he's struggled since his move from Napoli last January. It was his first goal since October, and the Italian was understandably pleased:

In Stoke, Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino will see opposition that are beatable, especially given the struggles of the Potters this season.

Stoke were able to grab a point at Leicester City in their last outing, although they were fortunate to cling on to that, as the Foxes rattled the woodwork twice in the second half.

As noted by Sky Sports Statto ahead of that 1-1 draw, Stoke have been torrid on the road:

While there's more spirit to the Potters under Lambert, they don't appear to have the quality to pick up wins away from the bet365 Stadium. Southampton, by contrast, have shown some signs of improvement lately and should have too much here.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

If Liverpool were to beat Newcastle United at Anfield and Tottenham were to beat Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium, then Chelsea would kick off at City seven and five points back on those two teams, respectively.

This match is huge for the Blues as a result, although getting something at the home of the league leaders has proved to be a huge challenge for the rest of the Premier League; only Everton have managed a draw so far.

The loss at United was curious for Chelsea, as they were in total control of the contest before the Red Devils came storming back.

Conte's decision to take off Eden Hazard also raised eyebrows, including those of some of his players:

It's imperative the Blues pull together here, though, as a deficit equating to the ones aforementioned would be tough to haul back with just nine games left in the season.

Chelsea do have the players to cause any side problems, though, with Hazard and Willian starring in the first half against United a week ago.

Per the Chelsea FC Fan Club, the latter in particular has been exceptional:

City have a Champions League game to come in midweek, although with a 4-0 advantage in hand over Basel, you sense Pep Guardiola will want them at full tilt for the visit of the champions. It's hard to see the champions elect slipping up as a result.