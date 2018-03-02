Liverpool vs. Newcastle United: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool can go second, at least temporarily, if they beat Newcastle United at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday. The Reds are in a fine run of form and can leapfrog rivals Manchester United, who aren't in action until Monday.

By contrast, the Magpies need the points to fuel a survival bid that has been stuttering recently. Newcastle are 15th, just two points above the drop zone.

Unfortunately for manager Rafael Benitez, who won the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup during his time at Liverpool, the visitors won't arrive on Merseyside brimming with confidence. The former Real Madrid boss saw his side blow a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Bournemouth last time out.

Here are the schedule details, before a preview and look at the team news:

Date: Saturday, March 3

Time: 5:30 p.m GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1, NBCSN

Live Stream: BT Sport App, NBC Sports App, fubo Premier

There is a bonus for Liverpool's defence since Newcastle strikers Islam Slimani and Dwight Gayle are both expected to miss out because of leg injuries, per Tom Cavilla of the Liverpool Echo.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Naturally, though, most of the focus will be on the Reds' thrilling front three. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were all on the scoresheet in last week's 4-1 demolition of West Ham United on home soil.

Salah is the star, having netted an eye-catching 31 goals during his first season at Anfield. The Egypt international's pace, subtle movement and range of finishing will provide a major challenge to Newcastle's defence.

Benitez has some quality along the back four, though, particularly in the form of centre-back Jamaal Lascelles. The 24-year-old's stock is rising amid a string of impressive displays.

Newcastle will need to keep the door closed at the back for as long as possible and hope to profit on the break. Creative winger Matt Ritchie can fashion and take chances if afforded time and space, but ex-Liverpool playmaker Jonjo Shelvey will miss out with a knee problem, per Goal.

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Space could be available, since Liverpool's midfield will lack some athleticism and technique with Georginio Wijnaldum laid low by illness, per Tom Doyle of the London Evening Standard. However, Jordan Henderson, Emre Can, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are still available.

Aside from the strength of manager Jurgen Klopp's squad, the Reds can also take heart from their impressive home form. The Reds are unbeaten in 14 home matches in the league, according to the Liverpool Echo's Kristian Walsh.

Buoyed by home advantage, Liverpool should have enough in forward areas to deny Benitez a welcome return. Instead, the Spaniard's old club can push his current one deeper into the relegation mire.