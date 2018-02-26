La Liga Results 2018: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 25 Match

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Real Betis moved into seventh place in La Liga after a 2-0 win over struggling Levante on Monday night, thanks to a Chema Rodriguez own goal and a strike from Sergio Leon.

The defeat leaves Levante just a point and a place above the relegation zone and still with just one win in 2018.

Here's a look at the updated La Liga table and a recap of the best of Monday's action.

La Liga Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 65 (56)

2. Atletico Madrid 58 (30)

3. Real Madrid 51 (35)

4. Valencia 49 (20)

5. Villarreal 41 (7)

6. Sevilla 39 (-7)

7. Real Betis 36 (-7)

8. Celta Vigo 35 (6)

9. Eibar 35 (-6)

10. Girona 34 (-1)

11. Getafe 33 (7)

12. Athletic Bilbao 31 (-2)

13. Leganes 30 (-7)

14. Real Sociedad 29 (0)

15. Espanyol 28 (-10)

16. Alaves 28 (-15)

17. Levante 20 (-19)

18. Las Palmas 19 (-34)

19. Deportivo La Coruna 18 (-29)

20. Malaga 13 (-24)

Monday Recap

Real Betis have been La Liga's entertainers this season and named an attacking lineup with Loren Moron and Leon leading the line and Joaquin and Ryad Boudebouz supporting in midfield. The two teams shared their lineups on Twitter:

The first half was an entertaining affair with Levante creating the better chances but unable to find a way past goalkeeper Oier. Betis started well but faded as the first half wore on, although they did look dangerous through Junior Firpo down the left flank. Football writer Simon Harrison showed the impact he has had at the club this season:

Joaquin had a great chance to open the scoring early in the second half as Betis caught Levante on the break. Leon was sent racing down the right and crossed for Joaquin, but his finish lacked conviction and allowed Oier to block.

Football editor Colin Millar said Betis could also complain about the state of the pitch:

Betis kept the pressure on and opened the scoring minutes later. A corner was flicked on at the near post, and although Adan saved brilliantly from Aissa Mandi, Chema could only head it into the back of the net as he tried to clear.

Levante had a few half-chances, but Betis then secured the game with a simple goal. A long ball from goalkeeper Adan found Leon who raced forwards and powered an early shot past Oier.

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge praised the goalkeeper's contribution to the goal:

It's another worrying result for Levante who remain in deep trouble at the bottom of the table and continue to struggle for goals. Betis have few problems in that regard and have now won five of their last seven in La Liga.