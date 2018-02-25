Usain Bolt Teases He's Signed with Football Club, Announcement Set for Tuesday

Gallo Images/Getty Images

Former Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt has dropped a video online saying he has signed for a football team, with an announcement set for Tuesday.

Here's a look at the video:

The Puma athlete has never made a secret of his passion for the sport, and his particular love of Premier League club Manchester United. Goal's Ryan Kelly previously reported on the Jamaican's wish to play the game, and how he had scheduled a trial with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund―who are sponsored by Puma.

Speaking to the Express (h/t Kelly), he said his next step would depend on the trial: "The injury is now fine and I'm back fully fit. In March we're going to do trials with Dortmund and that will determine what I do with that career, which way it goes. If they say I'm good, and that I need a bit of training, I'll do it."

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist may have retired from running track, but he's still just 31 years old, and it's safe to assume his athleticism hasn't waned all that much.

He's made plenty of promotional videos involving other sports in the past, including one with football alongside Manchester City star Sergio Aguero, via Goal:

He put on pads for a video with ESPN as well:

Whether this announcement is another promotion or a legitimate attempt at becoming a professional footballer will become clear on Tuesday.