10 Players Who Could Dominate a Premier League Midfield

0 of 10

VI-Images/Getty Images

Signing a central midfielder of the highest quality can have a dramatic effect on a club's season: Just ask Leicester City and Chelsea, whose purchase of N'Golo Kante led them to Premier League titles in his first season.

The France international was plucked from relative obscurity (Caen, in Ligue 1) by the Foxes and proved to be a masterstroke of a transfer for both English clubs.

Now everyone's on red alert for the next Kante—not necessarily an elite box-to-box midfielder but a game-changing one who can alter your outlook for the better.

Here, we have identified 10 players across Europe who could walk into at least one of the Premier League top six's midfield setups and contribute. They are of varying styles and ages, but they share one thing in common—they are brilliant and well worth a look this summer.