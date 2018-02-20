Sevilla vs. Manchester United: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Manchester United continue their UEFA Champions League odyssey on Wednesday, as the Red Devils travel to Sevilla in the first leg of the round of 16.

It's been a frustrating season for United manager Jose Mourinho, but his side have been comfortable in Europe as they qualified for the knockout phase.

The form and fitness of United's Paul Pogba has been up for debate, and the Old Trafford giants are still trying to integrate major new signing Alexis Sanchez.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT)/ 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Preview

Frustrations still exist at the Theatre of Dreams, but United have come a long way in 12 months under Mourinho.

It was only last season United were attempting to claw their way back into Europe's top competition via an unlikely success in the Europa League.

The Red Devils were miles off the pace from the top four in the Premier League; all Mourinho could do was win the Europa—and that's exactly what he did.

The arrivals of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have strengthened United in attack since last term, but there's still an atmosphere of underachievement engulfing the club.

The runaway success of Manchester City and coach Pep Guardiola has sullied Mourinho's progress, and United fans have been unimpressed with the stylistic value of their own side.

Pogba has suffered in a deeper role for United, but Mourinho's defensive values continue to supersede the temptation to play the Frenchman in a more advanced role.

With the Premier League title now a pipe dream, the return of the Champions League provides Mourinho with the chance to focus on silverware again, much as the Europa did for his team last season.

Sevilla have been consistent in La Liga during the campaign, and they are threatening to penetrate the top four as they search for a big finish in the division.

Despite their mild domestic success, Los Nervionenses could only finish second to Liverpool in Group E, winning only twice as they ended with a goal difference of zero.

United supporters will be encouraged by Sevilla's mediocrity in the groups, but they performed well in their two games against the Anfield club.

Sevilla have lost plenty of battles in La Liga this season, despite their position, and their lack of goalscoring has been an issue since the summer.

Mourinho's mindset will be to close the Spaniards down, so a slow and ponderous encounter could follow in the first leg in Seville.

Eric Bailly returned from long-term injury for United as they beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday, and the defender could be a useful addition to the squad if selected for the trip to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Bailly has plenty of experience of the Spanish game—having played for Villarreal and Espanyol—and United's defence has been shaky with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones at the core.

Smalling was impressive as United shut out Huddersfield, but his reputation as a consistent centre-back is in question after a number of individual errors in recent months.

