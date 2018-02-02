Arsenal vs. Everton: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

New Arsenal signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his debut on Saturday, when the Gunners play host to Everton in Week 26 of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

The Gunners are coming off a shock loss at Swansea City, and they'll hope Aubameyang's likely debut goes better than that of Henrikh Mkhitaryan in south Wales. Swansea dominated Arsenal in that match, while the Toffees beat Leicester City 2-1 in their last outing.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's clash.

Date: Saturday, February 3

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport app, NBC Live

Team News

Mark Robinson/Getty Images

According to WhoScored.com, Jack Wilshere remains a doubt for the hosts after missing Tuesday's loss against Swansea through injury. Aubameyang is likely to make his debut off the bench, with Alexandre Lacazette starting instead.

Seamus Coleman shocked everyone by playing 90 minutes against Leicester, to the delight of fans all over the league, per Match of the Day:

WhoScored believe the Irishman could be rested against Arsenal, as Everton slowly work him back to form. Cenk Tosun is expected to start, as he goes looking for his first goal for the Toffees.

Preview

Arsenal gave their fans plenty of reasons for optimism after the dreadful loss against Swansea, with the signing of Aubameyang followed by an announcement Mesut Ozil has signed a new contract.

Most pundits assumed the passing wizard would leave the club in the summer, and his staying is an enormous positive, per football writer Charles Watts:

But while the Gunners enjoyed a very good January transfer window, they failed to address some of their biggest needs. The defence has been a point of weakness all season long and didn't see major upgrades, and Petr Cech still has virtually no competition in goal.

The former Chelsea man had a disastrous outing the last time out―his mistake that led to Swansea's second goal was one of the worst of the season―and hasn't been consistently great in some time. It doesn't help that his defenders are routinely caught out of position, and they in turn receive little protection from the central midfielders.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Everton's attack hasn't been among the league's best this season―they've scored just 28 goals, compared to 46 for Arsenal―and Tosun has yet to flash the talent that led to his big move in January. They do have plenty of athleticism moving forward, however, and it was on the counter where Swansea hurt the Gunners the most.

Former Arsenal man Theo Walcott could be key for the Toffees―he'll be eager to do well against his former club and build on his two-goal showing against the Foxes.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-2 Everton