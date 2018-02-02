Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United are now in danger of being drawn into an almighty scrap for a top-four spot in the 2017-18 Premier League after their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Their opponents on Saturday are Huddersfield Town, who are in their own battle to avoid relegation as they sit just one point above the drop zone.

There is a huge amount on the line for both sides at Old Trafford, and it is likely to be a tense affair, especially given the Terriers downed United 2-1 in the reverse fixture in October.

Read on for a preview of the clash, along with team news, scheduling information and viewing details.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3

Time: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

TV Info: NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBCSports.com

Preview

United were below par in losing to Spurs at Wembley Stadium to end an unbeaten run of eight league games in a row.

They conceded a Christian Eriksen goal in a matter of seconds and never got a foothold in the game.

Huddersfield, though, travel to face United in dire form having lost four on the bounce in the league; the Terriers last won a match in the top flight on December 16.

Head coach David Wagner's side are on an alarming slide towards the relegation zone and could hardly face a more difficult challenge at such a crucial stage of the season than a trip to Old Trafford.

Since Jan. 23, 2016, United have lost only twice at home in the Premier League, with both defeats coming against Manchester City.

Huddersfield's chances of getting anything from Saturday's match seem slim despite United's defeat on Wednesday.

Alexis Sanchez is likely to make his home debut for United against the Terriers.

The Chile international, along with Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and United's other attacking stars, will relish the chance to take on a defence that has conceded 44 times in 25 league matches this season—only Stoke City have conceded more.

United look set to be without midfielder Marouane Fellaini for the visit of Huddersfield after the Belgium international picked up an injury against Spurs, per ESPN FC's Mark Ogden.

However, Jose Mourinho's side should still have more than enough to get back to winning ways against a Huddersfield outfit enduring a torrid spell in the Premier League at the moment.