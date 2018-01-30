CHAN 2018: Date, Time, Live Stream for Morocco vs. Libya Semi-Final

Abdeljalil Bounhar/Associated Press

Hosts Morocco will look to continue their run in the 2018 African Nations Championship on Wednesday when they take on Libya in the semi-final.

The pair will face off at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca after Morocco overcame Namibia 2-0 in their quarter-final, while Libya beat Congo 5-3 on penalties after they played out a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.

Read on for a preview of the clash, but first the details you need to catch the action:

Date: Wednesday, January 31

Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports 1

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (USA), SuperSport (Africa)

Morocco have been a force to be reckoned with in the tournament thus far, having netted nine goals in their four matches and conceded just once, in the 3-1 win over Guinea during the group stage.

They reached the semi-final despite a strong performance from their quarter-final opponents Namibia, per BBC Sport's Nick Cavell:

SuperSportTV's Usher Komugisha is an admirer of the hosts' adventurous play:

Key to the Atlas Lions' fortunes has been Ayoub El Kaabi, who has netted six goals in the competition thus far—a CHAN record for a single tournament.

He provided the opener in the 2-0 win over Namibia, and with the forward firing on all cylinders, they stand a good chance of going through.

If they can, they'll have the opportunity to make history, per BBC World's Piers Edwards:

Aside from their 1-0 defeat to Nigeria in the group stage, Libya have also had a strong tournament thus far.

Although he hasn't quite matched El Kaabi, the Mediterranean Knights have their own in-form goalscorer in Saleh Al Taher, who showed predatory instincts to score against Congo when he reacted quickest to a rebound from goalkeeper Barel Mouko, scoring his third of the tournament.

Libya will be up against it here, but the 2014 CHAN winners have pedigree and won't be easy to beat.