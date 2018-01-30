CHAN 2018: Date, Time, Live Stream for Morocco vs. Libya Semi-Final

CHAN 2018: Date, Time, Live Stream for Morocco vs. Libya Semi-FinalJanuary 30, 2018
Hosts Morocco will look to continue their run in the 2018 African Nations Championship on Wednesday when they take on Libya in the semi-final.
The pair will face off at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca after Morocco overcame Namibia 2-0 in their quarter-final, while Libya beat Congo 5-3 on penalties after they played out a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.
Read on for a preview of the clash, but first the details you need to catch the action:
Date: Wednesday, January 31
Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports 1
Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (USA), SuperSport (Africa)
Morocco have been a force to be reckoned with in the tournament thus far, having netted nine goals in their four matches and conceded just once, in the 3-1 win over Guinea during the group stage.
They reached the semi-final despite a strong performance from their quarter-final opponents Namibia, per BBC Sport's Nick Cavell:
Nick Cavell BBC Africa @BBC_NickCavell
RESULT: #Morocco 2-0 #Namibia - the hosts dominated and deserved to win one of the better matches at these finals - BUT take nothing away from Namibia - they gave their all again and created chances of their own. #CHAN20182018-1-27 18:24:44
SuperSportTV's Usher Komugisha is an admirer of the hosts' adventurous play:
Usher Komugisha @UsherKomugisha
Moroccan 🇲🇦 fans celebrate Saidi Salaheddine’s header that has given the hosts a 2-0 lead before the hour mark in the first quarterfinal. The style of football they play is just great to watch. Fearless. #CHAN2018 https://t.co/2gspFd09dk2018-1-27 17:49:05
Key to the Atlas Lions' fortunes has been Ayoub El Kaabi, who has netted six goals in the competition thus far—a CHAN record for a single tournament.
He provided the opener in the 2-0 win over Namibia, and with the forward firing on all cylinders, they stand a good chance of going through.
If they can, they'll have the opportunity to make history, per BBC World's Piers Edwards:
Piers Edwards @piers_e
Morocco stay on course to become first hosts to win the CHAN. #CHAN2018 https://t.co/sXdHBsu0kl2018-1-27 18:24:46
Aside from their 1-0 defeat to Nigeria in the group stage, Libya have also had a strong tournament thus far.
Although he hasn't quite matched El Kaabi, the Mediterranean Knights have their own in-form goalscorer in Saleh Al Taher, who showed predatory instincts to score against Congo when he reacted quickest to a rebound from goalkeeper Barel Mouko, scoring his third of the tournament.
Libya will be up against it here, but the 2014 CHAN winners have pedigree and won't be easy to beat.
