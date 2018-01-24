CHAN 2018: Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule After Wednesday

Abdeljalil Bounhar/Associated Press

Congo and Angola reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 African Championship of Nations after ending their Group D campaign with a goalless draw in Morocco on Wednesday.

The day's other match also finished as a stalemate, this one between Burkina Faso and a disappointing Cameroon.

Here are the final scores from Wednesday's fixtures:

Congo 0-0 Angola

Burkina Faso 1-1 Cameroon

Here's what those results mean for the standings:

Group D

1. Congo: 7

2. Angola: 5

3. Burkina Faso: 2

4. Cameroon: 1

Full standings available, per the competition's official website.

Here is the updated schedule:

Saturday, January 27

Morocco vs. Namibia, 4:30 p.m. GMT.

Zambia vs. Sudan, 7:30 p.m. GMT.

Sunday, January 28

Nigeria vs. Angola, 4:30 p.m. GMT.

Congo vs. Libya, 7:30 p.m. GMT.

Full schedule available, per the tournament's official website.

Angola were left to rue poor finishing after having the better of the play going forward, per statistics from the tournament's official Twitter account:

Shots came from all angles, but the necessary quality and composure wasn't there.

To their credit, Congo defended resolutely. Tough tackling in midfield stopped many attacks at source, with CAF tweeting some images from this physical contest:

While the battle was intense, both sides were ultimately left happy with a share of the spoils. A point apiece saw both through to the last eight, even if neither side offered much to suggest they can be worthy eventual champions.

The evening's other match needed 42 minutes before a goal was scored. It came courtesy of Sydney Mohamed Sylla, with the attacking midfielder finishing smartly.

Patrick Moukoko Moussombo hit a fine equaliser eight minutes after the restart. However, the powerhouse forward's contribution wasn't enough to help Cameroon go out with a first win in the group stage.

Cameroon have failed to play to their talent level, but Angola and Congo have shown an ability to grind out results crucial for tournament football. The quality should serve both well once the quarter-finals get underway.