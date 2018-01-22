La Liga Results 2018: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 20 Match

Miguel Morenatti/Associated Press

Eibar stayed sat at eighth in La Liga on Monday after they were forced to come back from a goal down against Malaga, who finished the Week 20 matchup with only 10 men.

Malaga took the lead through Youssef En-Nesyri after 16 minutes but conceded a second-half equaliser to Eibar striker Kike Garcia, who showed predatory instinct to tap in and avoid what could have been an embarrassing defeat.

Barcelona remain out in front of La Liga's biggest competition and strutted their stuff with a convincing 5-0 win at Real Betis on Sunday, while Girona clinched an impressive 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid the day previous.

Real Madrid's 7-1 win over Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday pushed them back into fourth place, but leaders Barca remain 19 points ahead of them and 11 points in front of their closest competition, Atletico Madrid.

Read on for a recap of Monday's sole La Liga fixture and how it impacts the top-flight standings.

La Liga Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 54 (48)

2. Atletico Madrid 43 (20)

3. Valencia 40 (20)

4. Real Madrid 35 (21)

5. Villarreal 34 (6)

6. Sevilla 32 (-2)

7. Celta Vigo 28 (7)

8. Eibar 28 (-7)

9. Getafe 27 (+5)

10. Girona 27 (0)

11. Real Betis 27 (-8)

12. Athletic Bilbao 26 (1)

13. Leganes 25 (-2)



14. Espanyol 24 (-9)

15. Real Sociedad 23 (-2)

16. Alaves 19 (-13)

17. Levante 18 (-12)

18. Deportivo La Coruna 16 (-22)

19. Las Palmas 14 (-31)

20. Malaga 12 (-20)

Recap

Five defeats from their last six outings and a record of one away win from 10 league matches played on the road this season pointed to a difficult task for Malaga in their trip to face Eibar on Monday.

The Gunsmiths lost 1-0 at home to Atletico Madrid in their previous home outing and had not recorded back-to-back defeats at Ipurua Municipal Stadium this term, meaning a bounce-back response was sorely desired.

The host outfit didn't get the start they were looking for, though, when right-back Capa's attempted pass to another defender was picked out by En-Nesyri, who seared down on Eibar's goal almost unopposed.

Malaga's attacker managed to keep his calm and showed a level head to dink past Marko Dmitrovic in the Eibar net, with En-Nesyri finding his groove in scoring against this particular opponent:

Eibar responded to the opener by tightening their grip on possession, but the lack of that necessary edge in the final third left the hosts wanting in their battle to equalise.

Bebe came on to change that with a little more than 15 minutes remaining, however, and the former Manchester United attacker crossed in low for Kike to nip in at the front post and touch home the leveller.

Zdravko Kuzmanovic added more substitute spice to the affair and, just seven minutes after coming on, picked up two cautions in the space of several minutes to earn himself a suspension.

Eibar paid the price for Capa's error but ended up dominating almost 75 percent of possession and outshot their opponents, per WhoScored.com, with a sharing of the spoils likely a fair result for both teams.