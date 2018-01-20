Arsenal Score 4 Times in 1st 22 Minutes, Defeat Crystal Palace in Premier League

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Arsenal netted four times in the opening 22 minutes as they thrashed Crystal Palace 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday to end a five-match winless run in all competitions.

Alexis Sanchez was left out of the squad after John Cross of the Mirror reported he is on the verge of a move to Manchester United, but the Gunners showed no signs of missing the Chilean.

They went ahead through Nacho Monreal in the sixth minute, before Alex Iwobi poked home from close range four minutes later. Laurent Koscielny then converted a tap-in to effectively wrap the match up in under 15 minutes.

To add to Arsenal's delight, Alexandre Lacazette then broke his nine-game goalscoring drought to make it 4-0 in the 22nd minute, sweeping home from the edge of the box after a sumptuous team move.

Luka Milivojevic pulled one back for an improved Palace in the second half, but it was mere consolation for the Eagles after a largely abject performance.

Squakwa News provided both lineups ahead of kick-off:

Given Palace's recent fine form and Arsenal's poor start to 2018, it was predicted by some that the visitors could cause a shock at the Emirates.

However, any hopes that Palace might take a point or more from the contest were dashed within minutes.

Monreal opened the scoring and settled nerves after losing his marker at a corner and heading home at the far post.

More poor Palace defending saw the ball fall to Monreal in the 10th minute, and the Spanish full-back cut the ball back from the byline to the edge of the six-yard box for Iwobi to side-foot home.

Per Match of the Day, Monreal was then involved again in the 13th minute. He escaped once more to meet a corner at the back post, this time opting to put it on a plate for Koscielny to make it 3-0.

As if the opening exchanges had not already gone well enough for Arsenal and manager Arsene Wenger, the hosts then produced a trademark move that was finished brilliantly by Lacazette for 4-0.

A slick exchange on the edge of the box between Jack Wilshere and Mesut Ozil set the German up to backheel the ball into the French striker's path, and he made no mistake in burying a finish into the bottom corner.

Lacazette's last goal for Arsenal had come in defeat to Manchester United on Dec. 2.

Unsurprisingly Arsenal's intensity dropped with the game effectively in the bag, and Monreal was withdrawn in the 34th minute after suffering a knock, per the Evening Standard's James Olley:

Palace improved after the break, and Milivojevic netted a brilliant goal 12 minutes from time, taking Christian Benteke's knock-down on his chest before turning and volleying past Petr Cech.

But there was to be no spectacular comeback from the visitors, after a sparkling first-half display from Arsenal.