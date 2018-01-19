CHAN 2018: Friday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

CHAN 2018: Friday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated ScheduleJanuary 19, 2018
Nigeria and Rwanda both secured narrow wins on Friday at the 2018 African Nations Championship, which leaves the two nations top of Group C with four points each.
There is still plenty to play for, however, as Libya lie third on three points while Equatorial Guinea are bottom without a point but are not out of it just yet.
Here's a look at today's results, the Group C standings, Saturday's schedule and a recap of all the best action.
Friday's Results
Libya 0-1 Nigeria
Rwanda 1-0 Equatorial Guinea
Group C Standings
1. Nigeria: 4
2. Rwanda: 4
3. Libya: 3
4. Equatorial Guinea: 0
Saturday's fixtures:
Angola vs. Cameroon 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET
Congo vs. Burkina Faso 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET
The full standings, results and fixtures are available via from competition's official website.
Friday Recap
Nigeria secured victory over Libya thanks to a late goal from Sunday Felaye, giving them four points from their opening two games.
A win for Libya would have been enough to secure a quarter-final spot but they struggled to create many chances as Nigeria had the better of it in Tangier.
The first half was a pretty tame affair with neither goalkeeper seriously called into action, per the BBC's Nick Cavell:
Nick Cavell BBC Africa @BBC_NickCavell
HALF-TIME #Nigeria 0-0 #Libya at #CHAN2018. Nigeria dominated possession Libya had their attacking moments - but neither captain/keeper has had a serious save to make.2018-1-19 17:20:05
Indeed the game looked to be heading for a draw until Felaye converted Osas Okoro's cross with a neat finish with just 13 minutes of normal time remaining.
Later on Friday, Rwanda picked up their first win of the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea.
Thierry Manzi headed home their first goal of the competition, which was enough to take all three points.
Rwanda now face a final game against Libya, while Equatorial Guinea will take on Nigeria.
Friday's results mean Group C remains wide open with all four teams in contention for a place in the quarter-finals going into the final round of group fixtures.
