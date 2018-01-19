CHAN 2018: Friday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

Abdeljalil Bounhar/Associated Press

Nigeria and Rwanda both secured narrow wins on Friday at the 2018 African Nations Championship, which leaves the two nations top of Group C with four points each.

There is still plenty to play for, however, as Libya lie third on three points while Equatorial Guinea are bottom without a point but are not out of it just yet.

Here's a look at today's results, the Group C standings, Saturday's schedule and a recap of all the best action.

Friday's Results

Libya 0-1 Nigeria

Rwanda 1-0 Equatorial Guinea

Group C Standings

1. Nigeria: 4

2. Rwanda: 4

3. Libya: 3

4. Equatorial Guinea: 0

Saturday's fixtures:

Angola vs. Cameroon 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Congo vs. Burkina Faso 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

The full standings, results and fixtures are available via from competition's official website.

Friday Recap

Nigeria secured victory over Libya thanks to a late goal from Sunday Felaye, giving them four points from their opening two games.

A win for Libya would have been enough to secure a quarter-final spot but they struggled to create many chances as Nigeria had the better of it in Tangier.

The first half was a pretty tame affair with neither goalkeeper seriously called into action, per the BBC's Nick Cavell:

Indeed the game looked to be heading for a draw until Felaye converted Osas Okoro's cross with a neat finish with just 13 minutes of normal time remaining.

Later on Friday, Rwanda picked up their first win of the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea.

Thierry Manzi headed home their first goal of the competition, which was enough to take all three points.

Rwanda now face a final game against Libya, while Equatorial Guinea will take on Nigeria.

Friday's results mean Group C remains wide open with all four teams in contention for a place in the quarter-finals going into the final round of group fixtures.