CHAN 2018: Thursday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

Abdeljalil Bounhar/Associated Press

Zambia and Namibia booked their places in the quarter-finals of the 2018 African Nations Championship with wins on Thursday.

The Copper Bullets made it two wins out of two as they beat Ivory Coast 2-0, while a stoppage-time goal from Panduleni Nekundi gave Namibia a 1-0 win over 10-man Uganda.

Here's a look at all Thursday's results, the updated standings and schedule and a recap of the day's action.

Thursday's Results

Ivory Coast 0-2 Zambia

Uganda 0-1 Namibia

Group B Standings

1. Zambia: 6

2. Namibia: 6

3. Uganda: 0

4. Ivory Coast: 0

Here is the schedule for Friday's fixtures:

Libya vs. Nigeria, 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Rwanda vs. Equatorial Guinea, 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

The full standings, results and fixtures are available via from competition's official website.

Thursday Recap

Zambia remain top of Group B after easing past Ivory Coast, who are yet to pick up a point in the tournament.

Augustine Mulenga opened the scoring after just eight minutes as he fired home a strike from the edge of the box.

Both sides had chances to score in the first half but Zambia saw Ernest Mbewe's header bounce down and over the bar, while Fonsinho saw his effort saved by goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata.

Mbewe went even closer after the break as his shot was cleared off the line by Romuald Diallo before Mulenga grabbed his second of the night to secure the win.

The CAF's official Twitter account showed how Ivory Coast just edged possession during the match but struggled to work the goalkeeper:

The BBC's Nick Cavell was not impressed with Ivory Coast:

The Elephants will hope to pick up their first points of the tournament in their final group game against Uganda on Monday, 22 January. However, neither side can now qualify so they will be playing for pride and hoping to avoid finishing bottom.

The Cranes looked set to pick up a point against Namibia until they were undone late on as Nekundi scored a stoppage-time winner.

Uganda dominated the first half but were largely frustrated and then saw Derrick Nsibambi miss a couple of good chances after the break.

They were then reduced to 10-men late on as Timothy Awany was sent off on 77 minutes as he picked up his second booking of the evening for a last-man challenge. It was the tournament's first red card, per Cavell:

Namibia took full advantage with Nekundi grabbing a dramatic winner to send them into the last eight, an impressive effort by the tournament debutants.