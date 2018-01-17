CHAN 2018: Wednesday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

Abdeljalil Bounhar/Associated Press

Hosts Morocco and fellow Group A side Sudan reached the last eight of the 2018 African Nations Championship after each winning on Wednesday. Morocco saw off Guinea, while Sudan edged past Mauritania, a result good enough to send both teams through.

Here are the results from Wednesday's matches:

Morocco 3-1 Guinea

Sudan 1-0 Mauritania

Here's what those results mean for the standings:

Group A

1. Morocco: 6

2. Sudan: 3

3. Guinea: 0

4. Mauritania: 0

Full standings are available, per the tournament's official website.

Here is the updated schedule:

Thursday, January 19

Ivory Coast vs. Zambia, 4:30 p.m. GMT

Uganda vs. Namibia, 7:30 p.m. GMT

Friday, January 20

Libya vs. Nigeria, 4:30 p.m. GMT.

Rwanda vs. Equatorial Guinea, 7:30 p.m. GMT.

The full schedule is available, per the competition's official website.

Wali El Din put Sudan in front, finishing smartly to cap a decent move on 30 minutes. The goal had come against the run of play, with Mauritania lively and creative during the early exchanges.

Mauritania couldn't maintain the same tempo and intuition after going a goal down. It meant the second half gradually became comfortable for El Din and Co., who were only left to rue not finding the net again.

Sudan managed to hold on, with BBC Africa's Nick Cavell confirming what the result meant:

Earlier, an Ayoub El Kaabi hat-trick helped the hosts overwhelm Guinea. El Kaabi also bagged a brace in the Atlas Lions' opening game, a 4-0 hammering of Mauritania. Cavell noted how it's already been an historic tournament for the RS Berkane star:

Saidouba Bissiri Camara had equalised, but Guinea couldn't keep pace with Morocco's intuitive movement and impressive pace and power. Walid El Karti provided plenty of invention and vision between the midfield and forward lines, while raiding full-back Mohammed Nahiri wore Guinea out on the flank.

Morocco have showcased their dynamism going forward by tallying seven goals through two matches. The scoring run owes everything to the progressive and expansive way the home nation is approaching matches.