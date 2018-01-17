CHAN 2018: Wednesday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

CHAN 2018: Wednesday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated ScheduleJanuary 17, 2018
Hosts Morocco and fellow Group A side Sudan reached the last eight of the 2018 African Nations Championship after each winning on Wednesday. Morocco saw off Guinea, while Sudan edged past Mauritania, a result good enough to send both teams through.
Here are the results from Wednesday's matches:
- Morocco 3-1 Guinea
- Sudan 1-0 Mauritania
Here's what those results mean for the standings:
Group A
1. Morocco: 6
2. Sudan: 3
3. Guinea: 0
4. Mauritania: 0
Full standings are available, per the tournament's official website.
Here is the updated schedule:
Thursday, January 19
- Ivory Coast vs. Zambia, 4:30 p.m. GMT
- Uganda vs. Namibia, 7:30 p.m. GMT
Friday, January 20
- Libya vs. Nigeria, 4:30 p.m. GMT.
- Rwanda vs. Equatorial Guinea, 7:30 p.m. GMT.
The full schedule is available, per the competition's official website.
Wali El Din put Sudan in front, finishing smartly to cap a decent move on 30 minutes. The goal had come against the run of play, with Mauritania lively and creative during the early exchanges.
Mauritania couldn't maintain the same tempo and intuition after going a goal down. It meant the second half gradually became comfortable for El Din and Co., who were only left to rue not finding the net again.
Sudan managed to hold on, with BBC Africa's Nick Cavell confirming what the result meant:
Nick Cavell BBC Africa @BBC_NickCavell
RESULT: #Sudan 1-0 #Mauritania - just the one goal is enough to send Sudan into the #CHAN2018 quarter-finals it also means #Morocco progress while Mauritania and Guinea are out of contention from Group A.2018-1-17 21:25:40
Earlier, an Ayoub El Kaabi hat-trick helped the hosts overwhelm Guinea. El Kaabi also bagged a brace in the Atlas Lions' opening game, a 4-0 hammering of Mauritania. Cavell noted how it's already been an historic tournament for the RS Berkane star:
Nick Cavell BBC Africa @BBC_NickCavell
ICYMI - Not only was El Kaabi's a 'perfect' hat-trick for #Morocco against #Guinea it also means he has 5 goals at #CHAN2018 the same number as the record top-scorer at a CHAN finals so far - @FAZFootball Zambia's Given Singuluma at the 2009 edition.2018-1-17 22:07:31
Saidouba Bissiri Camara had equalised, but Guinea couldn't keep pace with Morocco's intuitive movement and impressive pace and power. Walid El Karti provided plenty of invention and vision between the midfield and forward lines, while raiding full-back Mohammed Nahiri wore Guinea out on the flank.
Morocco have showcased their dynamism going forward by tallying seven goals through two matches. The scoring run owes everything to the progressive and expansive way the home nation is approaching matches.
