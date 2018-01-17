FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: David De Gea, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo Among TOTY Defence

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United No. 1 David De Gea has been named as goalkeeper in FIFA 18's Team of the Year, with Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid at the heart of the defence.

EA Sports FIFA confirmed the pair will be joined by Marcelo, Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves at the back.

Red Devils stopper De Gea has been marked with an extraordinary rating of 97, which is shared by Spain teammate Ramos.

Alves won Serie A and reached the Champions League final with Juventus in 2017, before departing for Paris Saint-Germain to link up with countryman Neymar. He is rated 93 overall.

Marcelo carries a rating of 94 in the TOTY, despite his recent lack of form for Los Blancos, after Real took home the Champions League, La Liga, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and the Spanish Super Cup in 2017.

AC Milan centre-back Bonucci has been considered one of the elite defenders in Europe for a number of seasons, but his inclusion is likely owed mostly to his time at Juventus. He joined Milan in the summer, but the team has performed poorly in Serie A this season.

The players will be available in packs for 48 hours from 6 p.m. GMT/1 p.m. ET on Wednesday.