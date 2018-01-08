La Liga Results 2018: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 18 Match

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Espanyol completed Week 18's La Liga action by beating Malaga 1-0 at La Rosaleda Stadium on Monday to move to within a point of the top 10.

Former Malaga player Sergi Darder netted early on to give the visitors the initiative, and Espanyol then produced a stout defensive display to earn their first away win of the campaign.

Earlier in the weekend's action, Barcelona secured an easy 3-0 win over Levante at the Camp Nou to maintain their nine-point lead at the top the table.

Real Madrid, though, could only draw 2-2 with Celta Vigo to deal their title hopes another huge blow.

La Liga provided the latest standings after Week 18's action was completed:

Here are the full scores from the weekend:

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Getafe

Valencia 2-1 Girona

Las Palmas 1-2 Eibar

Sevilla 3-5 Real Betis

Leganes 1-0 Real Sociedad

Barcelona 3-0 Levante

Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Alaves

Villarreal 1-1 Deportivo La Coruna

Celta Vigo 2-2 Real Madrid

Malaga 0-1 Espanyol

Malaga began Monday's clash with Espanyol needing a win to move within two points of safety.

The hosts started sharply and showed attacking intent, but they were guilty of very poor defending as they conceded the opener after barely five minutes of action.

A knockdown fell to Darder in plenty of space on the edge of the box, and the Spaniard was able to pick his spot before firing a low finish into the back of the net.

Malaga responded in decent fashion with Keko looking dangerous on the right flank.

He set up Chory Castro for a good effort in the 11th minute and also played a role as Adalberto Penaranda squandered two dangerous positions.

But Espanyol were still leading at the half-time whistle.

The visitors were perfectly happy after the break to allow the hosts most of the possession as they defended their lead with aplomb.

Sergio Garcia was unable to turn a three-on-one break into a goal that would have sealed the win 15 minutes from time, but in the end, it mattered little as Malaga could not summon up an equaliser in the closing stages.

Barca's Sunday victory saw them stretch their unbeaten run in La Liga to 25 matches.

The Blaugrana's three top scorers—Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Paulinho—all added to their 2017-18 tallies against Levante as they reestablished their nine-point lead to Atletico Madrid, who had beaten Getafe 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from Angel Correa and Diego Costa.

Real were unable to maintain the huge 14-point gap to Barca by beating Celta despite a double from Gareth Bale in his first league start since September.

The Welshman's two goals put Los Blancos ahead after they had gone behind to Daniel Wass's deft chip.

But Real could not hold on as Maxi Gomez headed a powerful equaliser eight minutes from time.